Film reviews: Eddington and Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight

A New Mexico border town goes berserk and civil war through a child's eyes

Lexi Venter
The wild-haired young star of "Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight," Lexi Venter, "belongs in the pantheon of filmland's savage moppets."
(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)
By
published

Eddington

Directed by Ari Aster (R)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸