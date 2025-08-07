6 sturdy post-and-beam homes

Clayton, New York

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Built in 2000, Stones Throw, a glass-walled post-and-beam home in the Thousand Islands region, features a first-floor primary suite, a wood stove, an open kitchen, and a spiral staircase to a loft and two bedrooms.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The leafy lot includes a one-bedroom guesthouse and access to trails and a floating boat port on the St. Lawrence River. The nearest town is reached by watercraft. $825,000. Robin Gedney Lucas, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (315) 430-9729.

West Dover, Vermont

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

On nearly 6 acres in southern Vermont, this 2008 four-bedroom barn-style home has visible post-and-beam joinery and triple-height vaulted ceilings. A loft overlooks the main living space, with a fieldstone fireplace and a chef's kitchen with veined soapstone counters.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

A wet bar and billiards are on a lower level. The lot offers mountain views and includes an attached two-car garage and woods. $1,700,000. Adam Palmiter, Berkley Veller Greenwood- Dover, (802) 461-5871.

Salisbury, New Hampshire

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The Robie house, a 1753 center-chimney colonial built with hidden post-and-beam construction, sits on more than 74 bucolic acres. The updated and expanded four-bedroom includes hand-hewn beams, wide-plank pine floors, a newer country kitchen, and five fireplaces, including a beehive oven.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The rolling property includes a horse barn, a garage with a workshop, a fenced pasture, plus a gazebo, pond, and fruit trees. The state capital, Concord, is about 20 minutes away. $1,695,000. Kristin Claire, Landvest Inc. New Hampshire, (603) 494-9448.

Thousand Oaks, California

(Image credit: Anthony Barcelo)

Designed by Claude Oakland, this 1964 mid-century modern Eichler home in Conejo Village, about an hour from Los Angeles, has an integrated post-and-beam structure allowing for an open plan with glass walls, skylights, and roofline windows.

(Image credit: Anthony Barcelo)

The updated four-bedroom also includes radiant-heated floors, a brick fireplace, and a clean-lined, lightwood kitchen. Outside is a fenced backyard with an updated pool. $1,700,000. Nina Kurtz, Compass, (310) 428-6066.

Stowe, Vermont

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In Edson Woods less than 10 minutes from Stowe Mountain Resort, this 1994 farmhouse-style four-bedroom incorporates hand-hewn reclaimed barn beams and offers views of Mount Mansfield. The main space features a wood-burning stone fireplace, French doors, and a kitchen with an eat-in butcher block island.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

On the 8-plus-acre wooded lot are a wraparound deck, yards, and a firepit. Shops and dining in downtown Stowe are a short drive. $2,600,000. Pall Spera, Pall Spera Company/Luxury Portfolio International, (802) 760-3111.

South Bristol, Maine

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Located near the Damariscotta River about an hour from Portland, these newly built, off-the-grid sister cabins have exposed posts and beams with hand-hewn pegs and wood cladding, plus solar power with battery backup. Both have a windowed attic bedroom, and one includes a full kitchen and wood stove.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The cabins also share a private well and a new septic system, and they are close to river beaches. $429,000. Randall Miller, Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty, (207) 380-2671.