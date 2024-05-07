6 stylish homes in Portland, Oregon
Featuring a wall of windows in Collins View and a historic ballroom in Portland Heights
Collins View
Set in a hilly neighborhood surrounded by parks, this restored 1941 five-bedroom home is also just 15 minutes from downtown. One of the two Oregon houses designed by famed modernist architect Richard Neutra, it has custom built-ins; walls of windows with mountain, river, and city views; sleek fireplaces; a streamlined kitchen open to a dining space and skylit sitting area; and an entertainer's deck.
The lot, landscaped with trees, lawns, and flowering shrubs, has space for a pool or guesthouse. $3,550,000. Tracy Hasson, Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty, (503) 312-2759.
Portland Heights
From a hilltop five minutes' drive from Washington Park, this five-bedroom Georgian Colonial looks out on Mount St. Helens and the Willamette River. The updated 1908 mansion retains the original stained glass and carved-wood columns, staircase, fireplace surrounds, coffered ceilings, paneling, built-ins, and French doors; rooms include a historic ballroom with city views.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Outside are a hedge-enclosed front yard and a one-car garage with a Tesla charger. $2,695,000. Libby Benz, Windermere Realty Trust/ Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 706-2385.
Portland Heights
Designed by architect Albert E. Doyle for a lumber baron's family, this 1918 Jacobethan manor anchors a lush 2-acre estate in east-central Portland. The seven-bedroom, four-story home includes grand formal rooms with historic details, a modern gourmet kitchen, a nightclub, and an attic skateboard room with ramp.
The formally landscaped property has gardens, lawns, a central courtyard, a Japanese teahouse, a reflecting pond, a sports court, and a pool. $3,995,000. Suzann Baricevic Murphy, (w)here Real Estate, (503) 789-1033.
Hillside
This 2018 four-bedroom contemporary is near a large park and 10 minutes by car from the Portland Art Museum. The house features angled shed roofs; an open-plan great room with 17-foot ceilings, French-oak floors, clerestory windows, and an eat-in chef's kitchen; accordion doors and sliders to decks with mountain views; and a lower level with wet bar, family room, and gym.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The lot includes a front garden, trees, grassy yard, and garage. $2,450,000. Dennis Haggar, Coldwell Banker Bain, (503) 351-1301.
Pearl District
The 16-story Encore condominium overlooks a 3.2-acre park and is walking distance to shops, dining, and the Willamette River. This renovated four-bedroom double-condo unit has high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, wide-plank wood floors, an eat-in chef's kitchen, a soundproofed music room, and an extensive private landscaped patio with hook-ups for a gas or electric grill.
Ownership amenities include four parking spaces, bike storage, and access to the residents' lounge and fitness center. $2,195,000. Janae Pyle, Windermere Realty Trust/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 706-7622.
Lair Hill
Lair Condominiums, a 2005 award-winning four-story building designed by Rick Potestio, is walking distance to Lair Hill Park, South Waterfront, and downtown. This two-story, two-bedroom unit features vaulted ceilings, wide-plank wood floors, a chef's kitchen with a waterfall peninsula, a sunken living room with a wraparound gas fireplace, and floating stairs to a primary bedroom lit by clerestory windows.
The patio has West Hills views, and a two-car tandem garage is downstairs. $550,000. Chris Bonner, Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty, (503) 516-6912.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
-
What's next for US interest rates?
The Explainer Stubborn inflation forestalls anticipated rate cuts
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Russia rattles nuclear saber, orders tactical nuke drills
Speed Read President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian military to hold nuclear weapons drills in response to Western "threats"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Five top new women's watches
The Week Recommends From dancing diamonds to reconfigured classics, these models were recently revealed at Watches & Wonders Geneva 2024
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Tom Crewe's 6 favorite works that challenge societal norms
Feature The novelist recommends works by Margaret Oliphant, Patrick White, and more
By The Week US Published
-
On the trail of India’s wild lions at Sasan Gir National Park
The Week Recommends The sanctuary is a 'roaring' conservation success
By The Week UK Published
-
Recipe: almond marmalade cake
The Week Recommends This syrupy cake can be toasted for brunch
By The Week UK Published
-
Properties of the week: houses with enchanting gardens
The Week Recommends Featuring pretty homes in Hampshire, Devon and West Sussex
By The Week UK Published
-
Venice Biennale 2024: from the good to the bad to the downright 'bizarre'
The Week Recommends Central exhibition features the work of some 330 artists
By The Week UK Published
-
Sunset Song: gripping theatre that's 'close to magic'
The Week Recommends Morna Young's 'first-class adaptation' of Lewis Grassic Gibbon's classic novel
By The Week UK Published
-
Challengers: 'the most purely pleasurable film of the year so far'
The Week Recommends Zendaya plays a former tennis player turned coach in this 'almost ridiculously' sexy drama
By The Week UK Published
-
Baby Reindeer: a 'compelling and unforgettable' series
The Week Recommends Comedian Richard Gadd's disturbing Netflix drama about stalking
By The Week UK Published