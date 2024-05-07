6 stylish homes in Portland, Oregon

Collins View

Set in a hilly neighborhood surrounded by parks, this restored 1941 five-bedroom home is also just 15 minutes from downtown. One of the two Oregon houses designed by famed modernist architect Richard Neutra, it has custom built-ins; walls of windows with mountain, river, and city views; sleek fireplaces; a streamlined kitchen open to a dining space and skylit sitting area; and an entertainer's deck.

The lot, landscaped with trees, lawns, and flowering shrubs, has space for a pool or guesthouse. $3,550,000. Tracy Hasson, Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty, (503) 312-2759.

Portland Heights

From a hilltop five minutes' drive from Washington Park, this five-bedroom Georgian Colonial looks out on Mount St. Helens and the Willamette River. The updated 1908 mansion retains the original stained glass and carved-wood columns, staircase, fireplace surrounds, coffered ceilings, paneling, built-ins, and French doors; rooms include a historic ballroom with city views.

Outside are a hedge-enclosed front yard and a one-car garage with a Tesla charger. $2,695,000. Libby Benz, Windermere Realty Trust/ Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 706-2385.

Portland Heights

Designed by architect Albert E. Doyle for a lumber baron's family, this 1918 Jacobethan manor anchors a lush 2-acre estate in east-central Portland. The seven-bedroom, four-story home includes grand formal rooms with historic details, a modern gourmet kitchen, a nightclub, and an attic skateboard room with ramp.

The formally landscaped property has gardens, lawns, a central courtyard, a Japanese teahouse, a reflecting pond, a sports court, and a pool. $3,995,000. Suzann Baricevic Murphy, (w)here Real Estate, (503) 789-1033.

Hillside

This 2018 four-bedroom contemporary is near a large park and 10 minutes by car from the Portland Art Museum. The house features angled shed roofs; an open-plan great room with 17-foot ceilings, French-oak floors, clerestory windows, and an eat-in chef's kitchen; accordion doors and sliders to decks with mountain views; and a lower level with wet bar, family room, and gym.

The lot includes a front garden, trees, grassy yard, and garage. $2,450,000. Dennis Haggar, Coldwell Banker Bain, (503) 351-1301.

Pearl District

The 16-story Encore condominium overlooks a 3.2-acre park and is walking distance to shops, dining, and the Willamette River. This renovated four-bedroom double-condo unit has high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, wide-plank wood floors, an eat-in chef's kitchen, a soundproofed music room, and an extensive private landscaped patio with hook-ups for a gas or electric grill.

Ownership amenities include four parking spaces, bike storage, and access to the residents' lounge and fitness center. $2,195,000. Janae Pyle, Windermere Realty Trust/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 706-7622.

Lair Hill

Lair Condominiums, a 2005 award-winning four-story building designed by Rick Potestio, is walking distance to Lair Hill Park, South Waterfront, and downtown. This two-story, two-bedroom unit features vaulted ceilings, wide-plank wood floors, a chef's kitchen with a waterfall peninsula, a sunken living room with a wraparound gas fireplace, and floating stairs to a primary bedroom lit by clerestory windows.

The patio has West Hills views, and a two-car tandem garage is downstairs. $550,000. Chris Bonner, Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty, (503) 516-6912.