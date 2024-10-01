6 historic homes in the colonial style
Featuring a skylit grand staircase in Massachusetts and a renovated 1820 farmhouse in Connecticut
Brookline, Massachusetts
Part of the historic Longwood Mall neighborhood, this Federal-style Colonial dates to 1896. The three-story, six-bedroom redbrick house features wood floors, high ceilings, dentil crown molding, floor-to-ceiling windows, four fireplaces, a skylit grand staircase, a marble-clad galley kitchen, a sunroom, and balconies with tree-top views.
Outside are decks and a courtyard patio, the train and a park are walking distance, and Fenway Park is a five-minute drive. $4,180,000. Deborah Gordon, Coldwell Banker Realty–Brookline, (617) 974-0404.
New Orleans, Louisiana
This 1857 Southern Colonial Revival stands on a residential street near iconic St. Charles Ave. The three-story, six-bedroom house has a center hall with Venetian plaster walls; formal rooms with original ceiling medallions, crown molding, built-ins, and fireplaces; a chef's kitchen; a library; and a sunroom.
The 0.41-acre landscaped lot includes a covered patio, lawns, garden beds, mature trees, pool, cabana, and garage; Danneel Park is across the street. $3,950,000. Mat Berenson, Latter & Blum/ Compass, (504) 232-1352.
Ridgefield, Connecticut
Spring View Farm is a restored, renovated 1820 Colonial farmhouse. The four-bedroom home features simple historic rooms with wide-plank wood floors, arched and paned windows, and exposed beams; the cleverly updated eat-in kitchen has beadboard walls, a fireplace, and butcher-block counters.
The 3.09-acre rural property includes lawns, trees, a pond, and a three-story, four-stall horse barn with office and entertainment spaces; bridle trails are nearby and shopping is 10 minutes' drive. $1,999,999. Libby Mattson, Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International, (203) 820-5524.
New Canaan, Connecticut
This 1790 Colonial Classical Revival estate has been completely renovated. The five-bedroom main house has four fireplaces and oversize sunny windows; an eat-in modern kitchen; and formal rooms with ebony floors, wainscoting, and coffered ceilings, including a living room with a deep bay window seat.
The 3.68-acre landscaped property has lawns, gardens, bluestone terraces, heated in-ground pool and spa, pool house, one-bedroom guest cottage, barn, firepit, and maple and sycamore trees that are hundreds of years old. $6,495,000. John Dunn, Compass New Canaan, (203) 388-5353.
Annapolis, Maryland
Two connected 1776 Georgian buildings form this preserved, updated home near the City Dock. The five-bedroom house features a muraled entry; a three-floor elevator; a gourmet kitchen with island, fireplace, and atrium banquette bump-out; a primary suite with fireplace; a deck with city views; and a downstairs gym with hickory floors and a full bathroom.
A brick patio and Savannah-style garden wrap the home's back and side, and the waterfront is strolling distance. $3,250,000. Alex Tower Sears, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, (443) 254-5661.
Royal Oak, Michigan
This asymmetrical Colonial in a leafy Detroit suburb was built in 1917. The four-bedroom house has hardwood floors; a living room with brick-surround fireplace; a windowed study with bookshelves; a dining room with corner china cabinet; a kitchen with granite counters, walk-in pantry, and breakfast nook; a sunroom; and a finished basement.
The property, a short drive from downtown and the Detroit Zoo, has a fenced backyard, mature trees, and a detached garage. $539,000. Dan Gutfreund, Signature Sotheby's International Realty, (248) 978-5774.
