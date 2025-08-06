Music reviews: Tyler Childers and Madonna
"Snipe Hunter" and "Veronica Electronica"
'Snipe Hunter' by Tyler Childers
★★★
In the growing Tyler Childers songbook, the Appalachian region he calls home is "just as contradictory, complex, and full of surprises as he is," said Jonathan Bernstein in Rolling Stone. While the 34-year-old Kentucky native has already graduated from indie artist to arena-filling headliner, his Rick Rubin–produced seventh album is a "career redefining" collection that "triples down on the trailblazing he's known for." His new songs reference hunting, Hindu scripture, and koala STDs as his band, the Food Stamps, explore new sonic territory ranging from garage rock to "Phil Spector pop."
Childers' cultural stances have made him "one of country music's most singular artists," said Millan Verma in Pitchfork. Yes, he grew up in a trailer next to a Baptist church and "plays fiddle as if he's soundtracking bootleggers in a wagon race." But he also wrote an anthem supporting Black Lives Matter, made a gospel record preaching interfaith harmony, and featured a gay couple in a music video. Snipe Hunter captures his depth yet leaves his mischievous humor intact, as on "Bitin' List," a rumination on whom he'd bite first if he ever contracted rabies.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Veronica Electronica' by Madonna
★★★
For Madonna diehards, Veronica Electronica is "something of a holy grail," said Shaad D'Souza in The Guardian. Never mind that it's uneven and offers just two previously unreleased tracks. Conceived as a follow-up to 1998's Ray of Light, it gathers some "all-time great" remixes of the songs from that breakthrough melding of Madonna's pop instincts with William Orbit's electronica beats. "Drowned World/Substitute for Love" sounds incredible here, transformed by remixers BT and Sasha from "glacial trip-hop" into "a Day-Glo acid rager."
As for the "new" material, it's easy to see why the "brilliantly weird" demo "Gone, Gone, Gone" didn't make it onto Ray of Light, while the previously unreleased remix of "Skin" heightens the original's "innate moodiness" with a "tweaky and unsettled" beat. Some great remixes "smash the original into pieces" and turn it into something "newer and weirder," said Katie Bain in Billboard. On "The Power of Goodbye," Fabien "throws the kitchen sink" at his edit, adding chimes, ambient riffs, and "an acid bass line" that give the song "so much life and energy that it seems to actually breathe."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Art review: Noah Davis
Feature Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, through Aug. 31
-
How can you borrow less for grad school?
the explainer Borrowers will soon face stricter limits on federal student loans. But there are other ways help cover the cost of grad school.
-
How is Trump's economy doing?
Talking Points The latest jobs numbers suggest a slowdown in the offing
-
Art review: Noah Davis
Feature Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, through Aug. 31
-
Beatriz Williams' 6 timeless books about history and human relationships
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Jane Austen, Zora Neale Hurston, and more
-
Book reviews: 'Clint: The Man and the Movies' and 'What Is Wrong With Men: Patriarchy, the Crisis of Masculinity, and How (Of Course) Michael Douglas Films Explain Everything'
Feature A deep dive on Clint Eastwood and how Michael Douglas' roles reflect a shift in masculinity
-
The easy elegance of Cap Ferret
The Week Recommends 'Elemental and otherworldly' destination is loved for its natural beauty
-
Ozzy Osbourne obituary: heavy metal wildman and lovable reality TV dad
In the Spotlight For Osbourne, metal was 'not the music of hell but rather the music of Earth, not a fantasy but a survival guide'
-
Spring greens and chickpea curry recipe
The Week Recommends This mouthwatering curry is quick to throw together
-
Gazer: 'paranoid noir chiller' is a gripping watch
The Week Recommends Ryan J. Sloan's debut film is haunted with 'skin-crawling unease'
-
William Kentridge: The Pull of Gravity – a 'bold' exhibition
The Week Recommends The South African artist brings his distinctive works to Yorkshire Sculpture Park