Music reviews: Eric Church, Blondshell, and Model/Actriz

"Evangeline vs. the Machine," "If You Asked for a Picture," and "Pirouette"

Eric Church holds a brown guitar as he performs onstage
Eric Church's new album "upends the idea of what country music is, or at least the type of country that made him a Nashville star"
'Evangeline vs. the Machine' by Eric Church

Eric Church's "dazzling" new album "upends the idea of what country music is, or at least the type of country that made him a Nashville star," said Joseph Hudak in Rolling Stone. Though it consists of only eight songs, "it is also a masterwork." Doubling down on the stir he caused last year when he performed with a gospel choir at a California festival, he adds orchestral strings and horns to the mix here, and by embracing his voice's upper register, reveals himself to be, at 48, a man who's "in touch with his nakedly vulnerable side." Evangeline vs. the Machine "cements his legacy as a try-anything artist, one with more in common with David Bowie than with his peers." But "the beauty of country music is in its simplicity," said Kyle Coroneos in Saving Country Music, and every track here is so overproduced that "nothing is allowed to breathe." That's just Church following his muse, said Jessica Nicholson in Billboard. And as he addresses school shootings, 2024's deadly North Carolina flooding, and the healing power of music, what this album lacks in length "it more than makes up for in depth of creativity and intention."

The Week US
