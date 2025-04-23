Music reviews: Bon Iver, Valerie June, and The Waterboys
"Sable, Fable," "Owls, Omens, and Oracles," "Life, Death, and Dennis Hopper"
'Sable, Fable' by Bon Iver
Justin Vernon, at 43, is "ready to walk into the light," said Leah Lu in Rolling Stone. Ever since the Eau Claire, Wis., native debuted under the alias Bon Iver with 2007's acclaimed For Emma, Forever Ago, all of his albums until now "captured him in the throes of spiritual crisis." But Sable, Fable, which adds nine songs to the three he released on an EP in October, finds him "at his most hopeful and open." On the new tracks, he often still employs his "signature lilting falsetto." But he's leaning into "more triumphant, anthemic pop melodies," and those melodies ride atop "propulsive percussion and a whole lot of pedal steel."
As usual, Vernon is stretching his sound, said Stephen Thompson in NPR.org. But while Sable, Fable "revels in fresh comforts," it does so "without sacrificing the ache that animated his early work." Eighteen years after Vernon famously retreated to a cabin to record a suite of songs about heartbreak, he "seems liberated and at peace, free to bask in the warm glow of a less burdened version of himself" while still not forgetting the hardships that brought him to this moment.
'Owls, Omens, and Oracles' by Valerie June
As bleak news abounds, Valerie June's sixth album arrives as "a necessary reminder that happiness is just as potent a tool for beating back the darkness as anger," said Andy Crump in Paste. The 43-year-old Tennessee native is still blending elements of roots rock, Americana, and soul, but she's more insistently exhorting listeners to fight despair by connecting in small ways with others. The opener, "Joy, Joy!" sets the tone with a "funk-forward downbeat," blasts of horns and fuzzed-out guitars, and a vocal melody that's "like the cheeriest roller coaster you've ever been on."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Taken whole, Owls, Omens, and Oracles is "a textured, grungy-sounding album, full of melody, soul, and inspired songwriting," said Timothy Monger in AllMusic. Despite its genre hopping, this M. Ward–produced collection is also "June's most overtly pop record," with her idiosyncratic voice delivering memorable hooks on tracks that rarely top three and a half minutes. Though the tempos slow in the second half of the record, "its quality persists." The closer, "Love and Let Go," is a "gorgeous, slow-burning testament to patience and surrender."
'Life, Death, and Dennis Hopper' by The Waterboys
"You've never heard a Waterboys album like this before," said Bill Pearis in Brooklyn Vegan. On the group's "most unusual" release yet, the Scottish-British-Irish band best known for Celtic-tinged 1980s rock anthems pays a mercurial tribute to mercurial actor Dennis Hopper. As frontman Mike Scott and his current collaborators trace Hopper's life from a Midwest childhood to his Hollywood friendship with James Dean to Easy Rider and beyond, the music of each song matches the relevant era, touching on genres from country to cabaret.
Scott has long countered his image as a solemn seeker with a streak of humor, and here he "runs riot with it," said Tom Doyle in Mojo. "Kansas," the opener, "throws the first curveball," with Steve Earle singing about Hopper pining to leave home. Then we get "retro futuristic bossa nova" in "Andy (A Guy Like You)" and "distinct Buffalo Springfield vibes" with "The Tourist." Not all of it works, particularly the grinding "Frank," with its howled repetition of a vulgar Blue Velvet catchphrase. Overall, though, the record's a blast, and the band plays fast and loose, just as Hopper would.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Are bonds worth investing in?
the explainer They can diversify your portfolio and tend to be a safer investment than stocks
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
-
Elon has his 'Legion.' How will Republicans encourage other Americans to have babies?
Today's Big Question The pronatalist movement finds itself in power
By Joel Mathis, The Week US
-
How to travel with your dog
The Week Recommends These tips will help both of you have a great time
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US
-
Susan Page's 6 favorite books about historical figures who stood up to authority
Feature The USA Today's Washington bureau chief recommends works by Catherine Clinton, Alexei Navalny, and more
By The Week US
-
Book reviews: 'The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the World's Most Coveted Microchip' and 'Who Is Government? The Untold Story of Public Service'
Feature The tech titan behind Nvidia's success and the secret stories of government workers
By The Week US
-
Mario Vargas Llosa: The novelist who lectured Latin America
Feature The Peruvian novelist wove tales of political corruption and moral compromise
By The Week US
-
Exploring the three great gardens of Japan
The Week Recommends Beautiful gardens are 'the stuff of Japanese landscape legends'
By The Week UK
-
One-pan black chickpeas with baharat and orange recipe
The Week Recommends This one-pan dish offers bold flavours, low effort and minimum clean up
By The Week UK
-
G20: Viola Davis stars in 'ludicrous' but fun action thriller
The Week Recommends The award-winning actress plays the 'swashbuckling American president' in this newly released Prime Video film
By The Week UK
-
6 must-see homes in Boston
Feature Featuring a factory-turned-loft in South Boston and a wraparound roof deck in South End
By The Week US
-
Cartier at the V&A: a 'dazzling' show
The Week Recommends A 'once-in-a-lifetime' display of the French jeweller's 'exquisite' objects
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK