Music reviews: Bon Iver, Valerie June, and The Waterboys

"Sable, Fable," "Owls, Omens, and Oracles," "Life, Death, and Dennis Hopper"

The Waterboys
"You've never heard a Waterboys album like this before"
'Sable, Fable' by Bon Iver

Justin Vernon, at 43, is "ready to walk into the light," said Leah Lu in Rolling Stone. Ever since the Eau Claire, Wis., native debuted under the alias Bon Iver with 2007's acclaimed For Emma, Forever Ago, all of his albums until now "captured him in the throes of spiritual crisis." But Sable, Fable, which adds nine songs to the three he released on an EP in October, finds him "at his most hopeful and open." On the new tracks, he often still employs his "signature lilting falsetto." But he's leaning into "more triumphant, anthemic pop melodies," and those melodies ride atop "propulsive percussion and a whole lot of pedal steel."

