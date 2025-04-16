Music reviews: Perfume Genius, Momma, Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Perfume Genius' new album is "so stylistically ambitious that it should immediately be considered his greatest invention," said David Feigelson in Paste. In the music Mike Hadreas has made under that name since 2008, "there is always a longing." But the current version of Hadreas seems more grounded, and the musicians he's surrounded himself with "contribute immeasurably to the depth in texture of the record" as Glory moves from the R.E.M.-like guitars of "It's a Mirror" to an "ephemeral" midsection and into the minimalist abstractions beyond. "There is no moment that breaks Glory's spell, only those that allow you to sink deeper into its labyrinth." Though these 11 songs "rarely contain straightforward narratives," said Marissa Lorusso in Pitchfork, Hadreas' breathy, wavering voice "pulls you into their emotional core." Some are "sketches of love and loss." Others evoke "the sensation of being trapped inside one's own mind and wanting desperately to re-engage more generously with the world." Throughout, the album remains "rich with beauty," a beauty twisted "just enough to let in flashes of the strange."

