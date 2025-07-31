Inter Alia: Rosamund Pike is 'electric' in gut-wrenching legal drama

Australian playwright Suzie Miller is back with a follow up to her critically-acclaimed hit play Prima Facie

Rosamund Pike as Jessica in Inter Alia
Rosamund Pike as Jessica: 'a tsunami of middle-class angst'
Suzie Miller is the Australian lawyer-turned-playwright whose one-woman play "Prima Facie" – about the failings of the criminal justice system, and featuring a "tour de force" performance from Jodie Comer – was a massive hit in London and New York, said Dominic Cavendish in The Daily Telegraph.

Miller's follow-up, "Inter Alia", has similar themes, but whereas the earlier work was about a top-flight defence barrister who experiences the legal system from the other side after she is sexually assaulted, "Inter Alia" is about a high-powered feminist judge, Jessica, whose 18-year-old son Harry is accused of rape. It's a gripping and gut-wrenching piece, even if it feels a bit "sketchier" and more didactic than its predecessor.

