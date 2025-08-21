Brooklyn vs. the Beckhams: trouble in paradise

Scion of the Beckham clan and billionaire heiress wife Nicola Peltz staged an elaborate vow renewal – and none of his family were on the guest list

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the after-party for the Burberry Winter 2025 show during London Fashion Week
Beckham and Peltz seen at the after-party for the Burberry Winter 2025 show during London Fashion Week earlier this year
"We've grown up with the Beckhams," said Shane Watson in The Times. We've had "ringside seats for all the major and minor events of their lives" – from David and Victoria's careers to their wedding, to their brood's various birthday parties. On Instagram, we see them messing about, partying, enjoying their apparently idyllic lives.

But there have been rumours of trouble in paradise – and now it seems that the family really is "unravelling". Last week, the couple's eldest son, Brooklyn, and his billionaire heiress wife Nicola Peltz effectively confirmed that they had severed ties with the Beckhams – by posting pictures of a "vow renewal" party (on Instagram, of course). The event was held at the Peltzes' New York estate. Her father, the financier Nelson, officiated. None of the Beckhams were invited (or were, it seems, even aware of the event).

