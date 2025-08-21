Brooklyn vs. the Beckhams: trouble in paradise

"We've grown up with the Beckhams," said Shane Watson in The Times. We've had "ringside seats for all the major and minor events of their lives" – from David and Victoria's careers to their wedding, to their brood's various birthday parties. On Instagram, we see them messing about, partying, enjoying their apparently idyllic lives.

But there have been rumours of trouble in paradise – and now it seems that the family really is "unravelling". Last week, the couple's eldest son, Brooklyn, and his billionaire heiress wife Nicola Peltz effectively confirmed that they had severed ties with the Beckhams – by posting pictures of a "vow renewal" party (on Instagram, of course). The event was held at the Peltzes' New York estate. Her father, the financier Nelson, officiated. None of the Beckhams were invited (or were, it seems, even aware of the event).

David and Victoria are said to be "heartbroken", and any parent can see why. This feud has so many compelling themes, said India Block in The London Standard. There's the "ancient paradigm" of "the warring mother and daughter-in-law". Nicola reportedly thinks Victoria is "overbearing": it is said that tensions first surfaced when Nicola refused to wear one of Victoria's dresses at the couple's wedding three years ago. Victoria apparently thinks Nicola is "narcissistic", and calls Brooklyn "the hostage".

It's also the story of the "ultimate nepo baby", said Megan Lloyd Davies in The Independent. Brooklyn, at 26, has already ticked off "an impressive four careers" (footballer; model; photographer; and chef/hot sauce creator). Is this all a bid to escape his famous parents' shadow?

Another reason we're gripped is because of what it says about "Brand Beckham", said Marina Hyde in The Guardian. For 25 years, the Beckhams have sold the idea that the family always sticks together. They are often seen as "our real royal family": with their working-class backgrounds and refreshing openness, "they seemed a reaction against all that old blood... that public repression of private truth". But with Brooklyn following in the footsteps of Prince Harry, the plotlines now seem to be converging. "Perhaps the House of Windsor and the House of Beckham are not so different after all."