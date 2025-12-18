A Christmas Carol (or two)
These are the most delightful retellings of the Dickens classic from around the country
As often happens at this time of year, “A Christmas Carol” has lately been “outdoing London buses”, said Ron Simpson on WhatsOnStage – with several great productions coming along at the same time. There are two in Yorkshire alone. At Leeds Playhouse (until 17 January), director Amy Leach has revived Deborah McAndrew’s vivid and assured adaptation, first staged in Hull, eight years ago. Back then, the setting was the Humber docks, where Ebenezer Scrooge worked as a trader and manufacturer.
For Leeds, Dickens’s old miser has been turned into a West Riding factory boss – once again rooting the story in 19th century industry – and “it works perfectly”. There’s a brass band, carols (of course), and leading the large cast of actors and musicians is Reece Dinsdale, who delivers a “tour de force” central performance. It’s a “wonderfully designed” and handsome show, said Matt Barton in The Stage, with a superb set that fills the stage with fiery factory chimneys.
The trick for any new version of this festive favourite is to “present it with the vitality that Dickens intended”, rather than with “deadening reverence”, said Mark Brown in The Telegraph. At Sheffield Crucible (until 10 January) adapter Aisha Khan and director Elin Schofield have done just that, to produce a “moving and ultimately joyous adaptation”. The show bristles with creative innovations, most notably the singing of traditional carols that are unique to Sheffield and South Yorkshire. “One can’t help but think that Dickens – whose readings took him to locations across Britain – would have approved of such a charming way of giving his story a local resonance.” The energetic and multitasking cast is impressive across the board. Ian Midlane delivers a self-doubting Scrooge, and brilliantly conveys the “ferocity of his breakdown and the giddy joy of his redemption”, said Ron Simpson on WhatsOnStage.
In London, Mark Gatiss’s highly praised, spooky and spinetingling adaptation has returned to the Alexandra Palace Theatre for the third year running (until 4 January). This year it stars Neil Morrissey as Marley’s ghost and Matthew Cottle as Scrooge. On the other side of the Thames, the Old Vic’s “carol-singing, deluxe mince pie” of “A Christmas Carol” (until 10 January) makes its north London rival look like a newcomer, as it is now in its ninth year, said Dominic Maxwell in The Times. Paul Hilton is not as famous as some of the actors who’ve played Scrooge at this theatre – but he delivers one of the best performances to date, bringing an edgy, “off-kilter charisma” to the role. The Old Vic’s has always been a traditional, comfort-and-joy-filled production, and it still makes for a “tremendous” evening.
Leeds Playhouse, Sheffield Crucible, London’s Alexandra Palace Theatre & The Old Vic
