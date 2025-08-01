Sarah Dunant shares her favourite books
The British novelist picks works by Sergeanne Golon, Jill Burke and Natalie Zemon
The author, historian and broadcaster chooses her favourite books. Her latest book is "The Marchesa", a biographical novel that tells the story of Isabella d'Este, the first female art collector of the Renaissance.
Nuns Behaving Badly
Craig A. Monson, 2010
The erudite musicologist unearthed these delicious stories from 16th and 17th century court records. My favourite concerns a Venetian abbess who sneaks out to the opera with a local priest.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Dangerous Liaisons
Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, 1782
Written in decadent pre-revolutionary France, this erotically charged epistolary novel features a manipulative woman working under the surface of polite society. It occasioned a brilliant stage adaptation and two substantial movies. What writer could ask for more?
How to be a Renaissance Woman
Jill Burke, 2023
Burke delivers an equally entertaining and serious analysis of the business of Renaissance beauty. From early bras and disgusting skin-whitening concoctions to primitive cosmetic surgery, it delivers a warning to the future that whatever the gains of feminism, our obsession with "beauty" remains as defining as who we are.
The Return of Martin Guerre
Natalie Zemon Davis, 1982
Long before photos and fingerprints, "knowing" someone depended largely on memory. This majestically close reading of court records by the great micro historian tells a tale of contested identity in a 16th century French village, and gave the now disgraced Gérard Depardieu one of his most beguiling roles. A quiet masterpiece in print and on film.
Angèlique
Sergeanne Golon, 1957-1985
Everyone has a guilty secret in their literary past. Mine is a set of bodice rippers featuring an irresistible heroine in the court of Louis XIV. As ravished as she was ravishing, Angèlique was no proto feminist. But inside the romantic tosh was a scintillating picture of French history. At 13 I was hooked and never looked back.
Titles available at The Week Bookshop
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Inter Alia: Rosamund Pike is 'electric' in gut-wrenching legal drama
The Week Recommends Australian playwright Suzie Miller is back with a follow up to her critically-acclaimed hit play Prima Facie
-
Unforgivable: harrowing drama about abuse and rehabilitation
The Week Recommends 'Catastrophic impact' of abuse is explored in 'thought-provoking' series
-
The Bad Guys 2: 'kids will lap up' crime caper sequel starring Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina
The Week Recommends 'Wittier and more energetic', this film 'wipes the floor' with the original
-
I Am Giorgia: 'self-serving' yet 'amazing story' of Italy's first female prime minister
The Week Recommends Giorgia Meloni, once a 'short, fat, sullen, bullied girl', explains how she became one of the most powerful people in politics
-
The First Homosexuals: The Birth of a New Identity, 1869–1939
Feature Wrightwood 659, Chicago, through Aug. 2
-
6 classic homes built in the 1950s
Feature Featuring a firehouse-turned-home in Indiana and an award-winning house in Maryland
-
Critics' choice: Delights from the African diaspora
Feature Mahari in Chicago, Kabawa in New York City and Elmina in Washington, D.C.
-
Alex G, Tyler, the Creator and Jessie Murph
Feature "Headlights," "Don't Tap the Glass" and "Sex Hysteria"