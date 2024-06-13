8 touring productions to see this summer before they end their runs
Is four movie adaptations sufficient for one season?
This summer's theater crowd pleasers include musicalized adaptations of the iconic movies "Back to the Future" and "Mrs. Doubtfire" plus Kristin Chenoweth's return to the musical stage. Summer will be a warm one; the stage lights will be running even hotter.
'Ain't Too Proud to Beg'
The music of The Temptations comes to life, alongside the story of how the '60s and early '70s R&B group was formed, succeeded, lost and gained members and, in time, disbanded. Expect many a singalong, including to such hits as "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)" and "Get Ready."
'Back to the Future'
Yup, the DeLorean does indeed travel back in time — onstage — in this musicalized take on the '80s classic. A lot of lighting, visual and sound effects are required to pull off the coup d'theatre. "Back to the Future" kowtows to our basest nostalgic impulses. Still, the show is an absolute romp.
'Come From Away'
If ever there were an award for a seemingly unlikely musical subject, "Come from Away" could snag the prize. It tells the story of the crews and approximately 7,000 passengers on 38 planes who force-landed in Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001. It ran for years on Broadway, thanks to its big heart and wide-open eyes about how humans under stress can connect or alienate.
'Frozen'
The addicting Disney movie — just ask any parent — gets a robust stage treatment. There are more than twice as many songs in the theatrical version of "Frozen," but you can be certain Elsa's blow-the-roof-off moment during the megahit song "Let It Go" is full of striking visuals and even a mind-bending costume change.
'Mrs. Doubtfire'
Somehow it has been more than 30 years since the Robin Williams star vehicle debuted in movie theaters. Now, the musical adaptation of the film takes its show on the road. Rob McClure is reprising his celebrated turn as the protagonist, Daniel Hillard, who turns into a character nanny, Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire, to keep his kids close during a messy breakup. Bonus: McClure's real-life wife, Maggie Lakis, plays his character's onstage wife, Miranda.
'The Queen of Versailles'
Composer Stephen Schwartz and performer Kristin Chenoweth have not united since they debuted "Wicked" more than two decades ago. Well, that is about to change as the pair, along with director Michael Arden, debut this new musical in Boston for its pre-Broadway run. It is an adaptation of the eponymous documentary, in which billionaire Jackie Siegel and her husband, David, set out to build a lavish mansion while the U.S. economy begins to collapse.
'To Kill a Mockingbird'
This touring production of Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's beloved novel winds down its wanderings in southern California in late June. That means you only have a few more weeks to catch the celebrated show and its very American story of a town rent by false accusations and deep-seated racism.
'Wicked'
The two-decade-old Broadway smash continues its current tour, with dates booked through fall 2025. A coincidence being that the first installment of the "Wicked" movie arrives in theaters around Thanksgiving this year? Let's assume not. The buzz around this tale of the origins of the Wicked Witch of the West just keeps on humming.
