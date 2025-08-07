JD Vance steps into the spotlight as MAGA heir apparent

The vice president is taking an increasingly proactive role in a MAGA movement roiled by scandal and anxious about a post-Trump future

Vance is quickly solidifying his role as the next presumptive leader of Trump's MAGA movement
When President Donald Trump announced JD Vance as his vice presidential pick, he hailed him as someone who would "do everything he can to help me make America great again." But while Vance played the well-established role of campaign pitbull during the race, he has since kept a comparatively lower public profile compared to the televised bombast of other Cabinet members or favored presidential advisers. When asked in February if Vance was his successor to lead the MAGA movement in 2028, Trump demurred, saying it was too early to speculate, while affirming his VP was "very capable."

This week, however, Trump was noticeably more enthusiastic about Vance's future. He called him "most likely, in all fairness," his MAGA successor and "probably favorite at this point."

