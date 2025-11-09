Trump’s trade war: has China won?

US president wanted to punish Beijing, but the Asian superpower now holds the whip hand

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
Trump rated his tete-a-tete with Xi ‘12 out of 10’
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump was in a “buoyant mood” as he flew back from his tour of Asia last week, said Rob Crilly in The Telegraph. “Air Force One was packed with gleaming gifts – a crown, a golf putter, a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.” On board, the US president boasted about the billion-dollar investment deals he’d struck with Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia during a visit in which he’d broken into a dance alongside rainbow-clad performers in Kuala Lumpur and grooved to “Y.M.C.A.” on a US aircraft carrier in Japan.

But Trump’s biggest prize, said Mary Dejevsky in The Independent, was what he called an “amazing” meeting – a “12 out of 10” – with China’s President Xi Jinping, held on the sidelines of a summit in South Korea, where the two leaders declared a truce. There won’t be an all-out trade war between the world’s two biggest economies, “at least not yet”. For that alone, we can all “breathe a small sigh of relief”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸