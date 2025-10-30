Trump ends Asia trip with Xi meeting, nuke threat
Trump had spent the last six days in Asia
What happened
President Donald Trump is returning to Washington, D.C., on Thursday after six days in Asia. Before boarding Air Force One in South Korea, he met for an hour and 40 minutes with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump called the meeting “amazing” and a “12” on a scale of one to 10, and said he was cutting tariffs on Chinese goods to an average of 47% from 57%. Shortly before sitting down with Xi, Trump posted on social media that he had “instructed” the Pentagon to “start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis” with China and Russia, a process that “will begin immediately.”
Who said what
The first meeting between Xi and Trump in six years appears to have “lowered the temperature in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies,” The Washington Post said. Trump said China had agreed to “work very hard to stop the flow” of fentanyl into the U.S., begin buying “tremendous amounts” of U.S. soybeans and suspend its limits on exports of rare earths minerals for a year. He and Xi would probably sign a trade deal “pretty soon,” Trump told reporters.
Beijing’s “readout of the meeting did not mention any new trade agreements,” The New York Times said, but it noted that Xi had told Trump they should avoid the “vicious cycle of mutual retaliation.” Despite Trump’s “outward confidence that the grounds for a deal are in place,” The Associated Press said, U.S.-China negotiations over the past year have “demonstrated that tentative steps forward can be short-lived.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Trump told reporters on Air Force One his nuclear testing decision was not directed at China but “had to do with others,” adding, “They seem to all be nuclear testing.” Russia last week said it had tested a new nuclear-powered cruise missile and underwater drone capable of carrying warheads, but like the U.S. and China, it has not conducted a nuclear weapons test since the 1990s. The last known nuclear test was by North Korea in 2017.
What next?
Trump said he “will be going to China in April” and that Xi would visit the U.S. “some time after that.” Trump is scheduled to arrive back in Washington this afternoon, while Xi remains in South Korea to meet with other regional leaders at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
How the clock change could impact your finances
The winter months can be more expensive but there are ways to keep your costs down
-
‘This estrangement from death has beget euphemisms’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Political cartoons for October 30
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include missing SNAP benefits, working without pay, and Graham Platner's terrible tattoo
-
What does history say about Trump’s moves in Latin America?
Today's Big Question ‘Bitter memories’ surface as the US targets Venezuela
-
Is the ceasefire in Gaza really working?
Today's Big Question Neither Israel and Hamas has an interest in a full return to hostilities but ‘brutally simple arithmetic’ in region may scupper peace plan long-term
-
No Kings rally: What did it achieve?
Feature The latest ‘No Kings’ march has become the largest protest in U.S. history
-
Push for Ukraine ceasefire collapses
Feature Talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin were called off after the Russian president refused to compromise on his demands
-
Trump eyes regime change in Venezuela
Feature Officials believe Trump’s ‘war on narco-terrorism’ is actually a push to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro
-
‘Social media is the new tabloid’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
How are ICE’s recruitment woes complicating Trump’s immigration agenda?
TODAY’S BIG QUESTION Lowered training standards and ‘athletically allergic’ hopefuls are hindering the White House plan to turn the Department of Homeland Security into a federal police force
-
Trump vows new tariffs on Canada over Reagan ad
speed read The ad that offended the president has Ronald Reagan explaining why import taxes hurt the economy