Dick Cheney: the vice president who led the War on Terror

Though Cheney endorsed Trump for president in 2016, he broke ties with him following the Capitol riot in 2021
Dick Cheney turned the vice presidency from a punch line into a powerhouse. Having been a right-hand man to multiple Republican presidents before running with George W. Bush in 2000, he knew his worth. When a former veep, Dan Quayle, warned him the job mostly involved attending openings and funerals, Cheney replied, “I have a different understanding with the president.” A proponent of a strong executive branch, he rejected the idea that protecting civil liberties outweighed the imperative to prevent another 9/11. Instead, he became the architect of the War on Terror, crafting and promoting the administration’s rationale for invading Iraq in 2003. That conflict, in which nearly 5,000 U.S. service members and some 200,000 Iraqi civilians were killed, grew increasingly unpopular once it became clear that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein did not have weapons of mass destruction. Cheney, though, professed no regrets—and didn’t even object to being portrayed as a behind-the-scenes Machiavelli. “Am I the evil genius in the corner that nobody ever sees come out of his hole?” he mused in 2004. “It’s a nice way to operate, actually.”

Richard Bruce Cheney was born in Lincoln, Neb., and spent his adolescence in Casper, Wyo. His parents, both Democrats, “boasted that their son had been born on Franklin Roosevelt’s birthday,” said USA Today. In high school, Dick was captain of the football team—his future wife, Lynne Ann Vincent, was homecoming queen—and won a scholarship to Yale University. But he dropped out and “floundered for a time,” racking up two drunk-driving arrests before starting political science classes at the University of Wyoming in the mid-1960s. By the end of the decade, he was working for “an up-and-coming staffer in the Nixon White House named Donald Rumsfeld,” who would become his mentor. In the Ford administration, 34-year-old Cheney was named the youngest chief of staff in history when Rumsfeld left the post. He had his first heart attack (he’d have five) at 37 while running for the U.S. House, where he spent 10 years. When President George H.W. Bush nominated him for secretary of defense, he was unanimously confirmed despite questions over his multiple draft deferrals. “I had other priorities in the ’60s than military service,” he said.

