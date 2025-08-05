Epstein: A boon for Democrats?
Democrats' push to release the Epstein files splits the GOP, sending the House into an early summer recess
As a "MAGA-fueled conspiracy theory" upends Washington, Democrats "have finally found their mojo," said Rachael Bade in Politico. For months, panicked Democrats have lamented party leaders' "sluggish reflexes" and failure to drive home a coherent, winning message. But they've finally found President Trump's "kryptonite" in the Epstein affair—and are exploiting it skillfully. The Democrats' push to force a House vote on releasing the Epstein files split Republicans, and forced a panicked Speaker Mike Johnson to shut down the House for an early summer recess. The clamoring for a vote embarrassed not just Johnson but Trump, as it exposed "the surprising limits of his sway" on a party he has long gripped in a stranglehold. When the House returns in September, the clamoring for a vote on releasing all of the Epstein material—including mentions of Trump—will resume. The MAGA base is angry, a frustrated Trump is on the defensive, and "Democrats will have plenty of opportunity to continue to stir the pot."
Democrats need a "reality check," said Noah Rothman in National Review. In Epstein, they think they've found the magic wand that will "finally vanquish their MAGA tormentors." But a recent Fox News poll shows the issue has barely dented Trump's approval ratings among Republicans, even though 60% of them don't believe the administration has been "open and transparent" in this case. The allegiance of the party's base to Trump is not "conditional," and in the end, Republicans will not abandon him over a contrived scandal demagogued "by Democrats in Democratic-leaning media venues to Democratic audiences."
You're in deep denial, said Joe Perticone in The Bulwark. The Epstein affair has wrought "panic among GOP lawmakers unlike anything I've seen in a decade of reporting on Congress." That's because MAGA is extremely unhappy over the administration's bungled cover-up of a pedophile scandal that's been a longtime MAGA obsession, and unlike with past Trump scandals, Republicans "can't keep their heads down and trust that the base will keep holding them up." Democrats should make the most of this opportunity, said Nick Catoggio in The Dispatch. If they want to win elections, they need to get down in the mud, like Trump and the Republicans do. It's hardly "a distraction" from more serious concerns to ask "whether the president was an accomplice to the most notorious child molester in American history—and is now trying to cover it up."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Hulk Hogan
Feature The pro wrestler who turned heel in art and life
-
The 5 best movies based on TV shows
The Week Recommends From biblical parodies and space epics to an unappreciated auteur masterpiece, these movies breathed new life into preexisting TV series
-
The revived plan for Trump's border wall could cause problems for wildlife
The Explainer The proposed section of wall would be in a remote stretch of Arizona
-
India rejects Trump threat over Russian oil
Speed Read The president said he would raise tariffs on India for buying and selling Russian oil
-
NY's Hochul vows response to Texas gerrymander
Speed Read Gov. Kathy Hochul has promised to play ball with redistricting that favors the Democrats
-
Israel faces international anger as Gazans starve
Feature World leaders pressure Israel to let in aid as famine spreads across Gaza
-
Redistricting: How the GOP could win in 2026
Feature Trump pushes early redistricting in Texas to help Republicans keep control of the House in next year's elections
-
Tariffs: Is Trump winning his trade war?
Feature Trump secures a new trade deal as Europe agrees to 15% tariffs
-
ICE in the fields
Feature American agriculture relies on undocumented workers. What happens now that they're being deported?
-
'It feels less like advertising and more like brainwashing'
Instant Opinion
-
Will Trump privatize Social Security?
Today's Big Question Bessent calls savings program a 'back door' to privatization