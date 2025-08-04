Charlamagne Tha God irks Trump with Epstein talk

The radio host said the Jeffrey Epstein scandal could help 'traditional conservatives' take back the Republican Party

Lara Trump interviews Charlamagne Tha God on Fox News
What happened

President Donald Trump Sunday lashed out at Charlamagne Tha God after the radio host said on Fox News that the Jeffrey Epstein scandal could be the vehicle for a "political coup" in which "traditional conservatives" take back the Republican Party from Trump's stranglehold.

