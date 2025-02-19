How does the Kennedy Center work?

The D.C. institution has become a cultural touchstone. Why did Trump take over?

angled shot of the exterior of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
The Kennedy Center takeover allows Trump to 'taunt the industry that shunned him'
(Image credit: The Washington Post / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump is not only upending American governance; he also intends to wield cultural influence. So he is taking on an unusual presidential side gig, as chairman of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Trump undertook a "massive overhaul" of the Kennedy Center in the weeks after his inauguration, said USA Today. He fired board members who had been appointed by the Biden Administration, as well as longtime chairman David Rubenstein, then assumed the chairmanship himself. He cited drag performances at the Kennedy Center as a reason for the takeover.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

