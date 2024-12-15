Diversity training: a victim of the 'war on woke'

More and more US companies have phased out corporate DEI initiatives, and the incoming Trump administration is likely to fuel the cultural shift

workers in a conference room
A recent study released found that DEI training often sows division and resentment in the workplace
Perhaps the most important event in America this year outside of the presidential election, said Rich Lowry in National Review, has been the "intellectual collapse" of the DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) fad. The US has been spending some $8 billion a year telling Americans in training sessions, workshops and classrooms that they are, depending on their race or gender, either "victims or oppressors and that the country is shot through with white supremacy". This has always seemed unhelpful, and evidence to that effect is piling up.

A compelling new study released by Rutgers University found that DEI training often sows division and resentment. In one experiment, participants examined a scenario involving a college applicant getting rejected. Those who had been prepped by reading DEI materials were more likely to deem the admissions officer "discriminatory", even though nobody's race was mentioned. Fortunately, companies have begun to roll back DEI initiatives, with Walmart, America's largest private employer, just the latest to abandon ship, joining firms such as Ford and Boeing.

