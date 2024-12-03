Companies that have rolled back DEI initiatives

Walmart announced on Nov. 25 that it was rolling back a slew of initiatives related to DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion, becoming the latest company to hop onboard a growing list of brands shunning the practice. The news came after conservative activist Robby Starbuck wrote on X that he had spoken with Walmart executives about doing so. Walmart is just one of many companies that are controversially backing off on DEI initiatives in the wake of conservative backlash. Many companies also cited a desire to appeal to right-leaning customers by eliminating these DEI stances.

Walmart

Walmart's changes, confirmed by the company following Starbuck's post on X, include the winding down of "programs that provide assistance to suppliers that are 51%-owned by women, minorities, veterans or members of the LGBTQ community," said The Wall Street Journal. The retailer also said that it will be phasing out the phrase DEI in its corporate messaging.

Walmart will also "no longer give priority treatment to suppliers based on race or gender diversity, and will halt sellers from listing some transgender-related or themed items on the website," said CBS News. The company had created the Center for Racial Equality, a philanthropic fund, in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. The fund is also ending, as Walmart said it would not renew funding for the program when it expires in 2025.

Boeing

While Boeing continues to deal with operational problems, the aircraft manufacturer has "dismantled its global diversity, equity and inclusion department" as it "oversees a broader revamp of the company's workforce," said Bloomberg. Prior to a conservative push, Boeing had "stepped up its efforts to recruit more Black employees and people from other minority groups under former CEO Dave Calhoun."

Hiring on "merit while truly caring for people, regardless of arbitrary one-dimensional identity- or affinity-group labels, is the way to go," a source at Boeing said to City Journal. The brand is "shifting from a company whose culture is simply the average of corporate America to a distinct and deliberate vision of leadership."

Harley-Davidson

Perhaps the most iconic motorcycle brand in the U.S., if not the world, Harley-Davidson implemented several DEI policies but announced earlier this year they were changing this amid social media backlash. Harley-Davidson has "not operated a DEI function since April 2024, and we do not have a DEI policy today," the company said in an August 2024 statement. The company had faced pressure from conservative leadership for allegedly "going woke," including pressure from Starbuck.

Harley-Davidson additionally announced it would "review all sponsorships and outside organizations the company affiliates with," said CNN, and stated they would end their relationship with the LGTBQ+ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign.

Ford

As with Walmart and Harley-Davidson, Starbuck also pressured Ford to scale back its DEI initiatives — and the automaker seemed to listen. Ford "will no longer participate in an annual survey from an LGBTQ advocacy group and would not use quotas for minority dealerships and suppliers," said USA Today. And as with Harley-Davidson, Ford also said it would no longer take part in the Human Rights Campaign's initiatives.

Ford, like the other companies, "cited conservative backlash or changing social and political environments in their announcements," said CNBC. Ford was one of the brands that had "amped up their DEI commitments in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests of the summer of 2020."

Tractor Supply

Like Harley-Davidson, Tractor Supply is often associated with rural America, so it is perhaps not surprising that conservative backlash to the company's DEI policies was strong. The farming goods company announced it would "eliminate DEI roles and retire our current DEI goals while still ensuring a respectful environment." The company also said it would not give further data to the Human Rights Campaign.

The company even addressed far-right anger over its environmental goals, announcing it would "withdraw our carbon emission goals and focus on our land and water conservation efforts." These changes "mark a stunning shift in policy and messaging from Tractor Supply, which once touted its diversity and inclusion efforts," said The Associated Press.