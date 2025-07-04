Why bosses are hiring etiquette coaches for Gen Z staff

Employers claim young workers are disengaged at interviews and don't know how to behave in the office

Gen Z etiquette
Researchers have claimed that Gen Z drink less, don't have much sex but are particularly interested in astrology. Now these teens and 20-somethings face a new accusation – that they don't know how to behave in the workplace.

Bosses in San Francisco are hiring etiquette coaches to teach young workers about everything from eye contact to personal hygiene.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

