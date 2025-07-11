How many people are working illegally in the UK?

Government vows 'nationwide blitz' on illicit workforce believed to number in the hundreds of thousands

Deliveroo and Just Eat takeaway delivery cycle couriers on Oxford Street
Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat have vowed to increase the use of facial verification checks for their couriers
The government has announced plans for a "nationwide blitz" on those working illegally in the UK.

With the number of people arriving in small boats from France up by more than 50% on the same period last year, the issue is "seen by ministers as an area of political vulnerability, one being exploited by Reform UK and the Conservatives", said The Guardian.

