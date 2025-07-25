Champagne problems: migrant vineyard workers treated 'like slaves'

Convictions spotlight the 'exploitation and misery' at the heart of the 'glamorous' industry

Champagne
The court heard that more than 50 individuals were exploited, forced to work 13-hour shifts, left with no food or water and housed in appalling conditions
(Image credit: Illustration by Marian Femenias-Moratinos / Getty Images)
By
published

Three people have been jailed by a French court for the "human trafficking of undocumented migrants" working "like slaves" picking grapes for the champagne industry, said France24.

A director of recruitment company Anavim, from Kyrgyzstan, and her two male associates, one from Georgia, one from France, were sentenced on Monday. The Anavim director, who was also found guilty of "concealing employment of workers", will serve two years in prison with another two years suspended, while the two men will be jailed for one year with a suspended term to follow.

