The Week Unwrapped: Has Donald Trump secured his Nobel Peace Prize?

Plus, what does the use of North Korean and Indian labour tell us about the Russian war economy? And why have we all gone crazy for pickles?

Donald Trump with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (left), and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (right)
Donald Trump with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (left), and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (right) in the State Dining Room of the White House
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Will bringing peace to Armenia and Azerbaijan win Donald Trump a Nobel Peace Prize? What does the use of North Korean and Indian labour tell us about the Russian war economy? And why have we all gone crazy for pickles?

A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts:

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸