What is 'career catfishing' and why are Gen Z doing it?
Successful job applicants are increasingly disappearing before their first day
A study has found that it takes between 100 and 200 applications to receive a job offer these days. So why would anyone apply for a role, get through the interviews, land the post, but then… never turn up?
The trend, known as "career catfishing", is a curious new office shift that sheds light on how younger people feel about the treatment they go through during the recruitment process.
Professional ghosting
Catfishing, where someone pretends to be someone else online, is a "well-known" practice in the dating world, said Forbes, and one sometimes used by financial con artists, too.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Now, the "same concept" has "quietly slipped" into the jobs market, said RTE, and it's pretty simple: "you apply for a job, you land a job, accept the offer" and then disappear before your first day.
A survey found that 34% of Gen Z jobseekers have indulged in this form of professional ghosting, but they're not the only ones: 24% of millennials, 11% of Gen X and 7% of boomers have also done it.
"What’s happening with Gen Z and their approach to work is pure chaos", Yakov Filippenko, CEO and founder of recruitment website Intch told Personnel Today. And because "work itself" has "turned into a meme", Gen Z "treats it that way".
The prominence of Gen Z among career catfishing statistics may offer a "negative view" of younger jobseekers, making people think they "lack professionalism" and "dismiss conventional employment norms", said RTE. But they also offer a "snapshot" of the "frustration" young people face in finding jobs.
Long and dispiriting
Recruitment has become a "labyrinthine, opaque and time-consuming" process, said The Guardian. In the course of a "long and dispiriting" recruitment format, applicants may have "got a better offer" or "simply changed their minds".
They don't feel they "owe prospective employers "anything" because they feel they've been "treated very badly by them".
The complexity of finding a job is partly because a significant number of positions being advertised don't exist – they're "ghost jobs", or openings posted by companies, to make it appear they're recruiting and "therefore growing". Or they're sometimes posted to "keep their present employees on their toes".
In a mirror of career catfishing by job applicants, there's a swing known as "professional ghosting", when companies put hopefuls through "multiple interviews", sometimes even making job offers, before "abruptly ending all communication".
If these trends collide, it sounds like the future might see "ghost employees for ghost jobs".
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
The countries around the world without jury trials
The Explainer Legal systems in much of continental Europe and Asia do not rely on randomly selected members of the public
-
How did the Wagner Group recruit young British men for arson attack?
Today's Big Question Russian operatives have been using encrypted messaging apps to groom saboteurs across Europe
-
The best graphic novels
The Week Recommends These inventive illustrated books will transport you to another world
-
Why bosses are hiring etiquette coaches for Gen Z staff
Under The Radar Employers claim young workers are disengaged at interviews and don't know how to behave in the office
-
Doing the hustle: Are side gigs a sign of impending recession?
In the Spotlight More workers are 'padding their finances while they can'
-
Shaky starts: A jobs drought for new grads
Feature The job market is growing, but Gen Z grads are struggling to find work
-
The timely revival of watchmaking
Under The Radar Artisan horology is enjoying a surprising resurgence
-
Work life: Caution settles on the job market
Feature The era of job-hopping for bigger raises is coming to an end as workers face shrinking salaries and fewer opportunities to move up
-
How could stock market slides affect you?
Today's Big Question Pensions, prices and jobs at risk as Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' measures take hold
-
How personality tests are locking autistic people out of jobs
Under The Radar Experts say psychometric tests make job applications challenging for neurodivergent people
-
Why more and more adults are reaching for soft toys
Under The Radar Does the popularity of the Squishmallow show Gen Z are 'scared to grow up'?