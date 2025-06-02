Why Gen Z want to return to the office

Younger workers 'crave' connection and face-to-face learning

Gen Z "don't want to show up" to the office, according to JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon. Alan Sugar has voiced similar complaints, claiming younger employees "just want to sit at home". They are far from the only commentators to suggest that young workers have become attached to remote working and actively resist coming into the office.

But recent research has found, contrary to the stereotypes, Gen Z employees "crave the connection and routine" of in-person work, said the Financial Times, and they're actually "leading the charge back to the office".

