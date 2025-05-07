The timely revival of watchmaking

Artisan horology is enjoying a surprising resurgence

In the digital era, when most of us tell the time almost exclusively by glancing at our smartphones, the historic craft of analogue watchmaking may seem like a relic of times gone by.

But far from dying out, the profession of horology is actually "enjoying a resurgence" of interest, said CNN, and the new wave of appreciation for the artistry of watchmaking is being partly "triggered" by Gen-Z aficionados.

