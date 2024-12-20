Why more and more adults are reaching for soft toys

Does the popularity of the Squishmallow show Gen Z are 'scared to grow up'?

Photo collage of a vintage Peter Pan illustration, standing proudly in front of a pile of toys
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Young adults are powering a surge in sales of "squishy" toys, the latest craze. The toys-for-adults market is now estimated to be worth £1 billion in the UK.

Last month, data released by market research firm Circana indicated that "kidults" – adults whose interests are traditionally seen as more suitable for children – now account for almost £1 of every £3 spent on toys . One in five children's toys and games are sold to adults buying them for themselves.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸