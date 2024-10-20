Did the Covid virus leak from a lab?

Once dismissed as a conspiracy theory, the idea that Covid-19 originated in a virology lab in Wuhan now has many adherents

Dr Shi Zhengli at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, 2017
Dr Shi Zhengli, an expert in bat coronaviruses and director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology
(Image credit: Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

There have been more than seven million confirmed Covid-19-linked deaths since the virus first emerged in late 2019. But the origin of the virus that caused them, Sars-CoV-2, is still shrouded in uncertainty, and debate on the issue has become toxic and highly politicised.

There are two main theories: that it emerged naturally via "zoonotic transfer" in a market where wild animals were sold in Wuhan, eastern China; and that it escaped from a laboratory in the same city – which would make it the world's most lethal industrial accident.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸