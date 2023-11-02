5 tips for getting through the cold and flu season

Frigid weather has begun creeping up as we head into the fall and winter months, so it's time to start gearing up for peak cold and flu season. While it is possible to catch a virus or a common cold at any time, the number of infections tends to spike as the calendar nears its end. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that this coming season will have a similar hospitalization rate as last year. The number of hospitalizations is expected to remain higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic, "when severe disease was caused primarily by the influenza virus and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)," the CDC noted. Here are some tips for navigating the upcoming respiratory disease season.

Get vaccinated

Vaccination remains the top recommendation for preventative measures during peak respiratory illness season. Getting a jab is crucial for "those who are at higher risk of developing severe complications, including older Americans and those with medical conditions," per the CDC . This season, updated Covid-19 and flu vaccines are recommended for people six months or older. Regarding RSV, there is a vaccine for pregnant people and the elderly as well as preventative shots for newborns. The CDC noted that this fall will be the "first time in U.S. history" that a vaccine is available for all three respiratory viruses. "Higher levels of vaccination across the population will also help reduce the number of hospitalizations and risk of hospital strain," the organization added.

Wash your hands and keep them off your face

Perhaps the most straightforward tip for preventing the spread of respiratory germs is to routinely wash your hands. Washing your hands is most effective if you do it correctly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. "You will keep yourself healthier by doing so, and you will also reduce the chances that you pass your germs on to others," Kristina Duda, RN, a disease and infection prevention specialist, wrote for Very Well . The CDC recommends washing your hands before and after food preparation, eating and using the restroom, changing diapers and touching animals or garbage. You should also cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing. "Flu viruses spread mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze, or talk," the CDC explained. It's also important to avoid touching your eyes, ears or mouth because that's another easy way to spread germs.

Keep your body healthy to support your immune system

Keeping your body in top shape with healthy habits helps to keep your immune system working at its best. As your body's primary line of defense against germs and viruses, taking care of yourself by boosting your immune system would be most beneficial. Maintaining a healthy diet, exercising, sleeping regularly, and keeping stress at bay "help ensure that your body is better able to fight off infections," Duda further advised on Very Well. Staying hydrated is also paramount, though the amount you should drink "will vary by climate, exertion and other factors," she added.

Keep a clean environment

It's best to avoid any prolonged contact with anyone who might be sick, but in some cases, people could contaminate common areas before showing any symptoms. That's why it is best to clean and disinfect surfaces that people frequently touch in your home, at work or in school. It is also recommended to avoid sharing food and drinks to limit the risk of germs spreading from one person to another.

Self-manage symptoms if you start feeling sick