Hantavirus: the rare pathogen linked to rodents that attacks the lungs

Despite the low risk of contracting it, the virus could be potentially deadly

Photo composite illustration of a deer mouse, a gloved hand holding a petri dish of hantavirus and X-ray of human lungs
The infection began getting widespread attention after it was linked to the recent death of Gene Hackman's wife
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The recent deaths of a Hollywood couple and three California residents have brought attention to a rare rodent-borne virus that has the potential to turn deadly. While the risk for contracting the hantavirus remains relatively low compared to other sicknesses, it is still important to be aware of how the illness spreads and what steps you can take to protect yourself.

What is a hantavirus?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸