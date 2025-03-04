Skip southern Utah for the rugged majesty of Grand Junction, Colorado
Explore mountains and mesas, without the crowds
When the crowds descend upon Arches National Park in southern Utah, you can be about 100 miles away enjoying the world's second largest concentration of natural arches at Rattlesnake Canyon in Colorado. This scenic stretch is one of the many under-the-radar areas to visit near Grand Junction, where natural wonders vastly outnumber people.
Witness Nature's Trifecta
Grand Junction takes the great outdoors to a whole other level. In and around the city, you will find a "bonanza" of mountains, canyons, high desert, forests, lakes and rivers, The New York Times said, with more than 1 million acres of public land to explore.
The "towering spires of sandstone and cliffs" at Colorado National Monument were formed by "erosion, not human hands," said Rocky Mountain PBS, and can be appreciated during hiking, biking or driving along the 23-mile Rim Rock Drive. Devil's Kitchen Trail and Serpents Trail are two of the most popular paths for hikers, and every visit should coincide with the sunset, which somehow looks more majestic from the top of a red rock. Stay even later for some "truly impressive stargazing," Lonely Planet said, made possible by a lack of light pollution and "crisp, clear skies."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The Colorado National Monument, along with the Grand Mesa and Rattlesnake Canyon Arches, make up a trio of geographical delights known as Nature's Trifecta. Grand Mesa, the world's largest flat-topped mountain, "towers" over Grand Junction like an "11,000-foot-high dinner table," National Geographic said. More than 300 "picturesque" lakes dot the mesa, and hiking along the Crag Crest National Recreation Trail takes trekkers to "11,189 feet and above seven of the world's 10 biomes." In the fall, see the spectacular fall colors from Highway 65, a designated Colorado Scenic Byway.
The 35 arches in Rattlesnake Canyon are "one of Colorado's best kept secrets for a reason," Travel and Leisure said. It takes "time and grit" to get to Rattlesnake Canyon, and the "easier" way involves driving to the upper trailhead in a high-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicle then taking a six-mile round-trip hike. The "more strenuous" adventure involves a 16.4-mile round-trip hike, but whatever route is chosen, you will be "treated to a series of jaw-dropping arches along the upper rim of Rattlesnake Canyon."
Don't forget the wine
Grand Junction comes by its name honestly: it is at the intersection of the Colorado (formerly known as the Grand) and Gunnison Rivers. This is good news for water sports enthusiasts, who can go rafting, kayaking, paddle boarding and tubing, as well as even wine drinkers.
Historically, growers have "enjoyed plenty of water for cultivating grapevines and fruit trees in an arid climate," Afar said. Grand Junction and nearby Palisade are home to more than 30 wineries and tasting rooms, living up to its "Food & Wine"-bestowed designation as "the new Sonoma." Merlot, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon and shiraz all grow well in the area, and one way to try a little of all is by attending the Colorado Mountain WineFest held annually in September.
The indoor side of Grand Junction
Outside activities draw visitors to Grand Junction, but there is also a thriving historic downtown filled with boutiques, restaurants, wine-tasting rooms and craft breweries, with no franchises in sight. Art on the Corner, the first outdoor sculpture program in the U.S., got its start in 1984, with organizers aiming to create an "uplifting" experience following the oil shale bust, the Daily Sentinel said. Today, more than 115 sculptures and murals are on permanent display around town.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
Pope Francis suffers setback with respiratory episodes
Speed Read The 88-year-old pope continues to battle pneumonia
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine after public spat
Speed Read Trump and J.D. Vance berated Volodymyr Zelenskyy for what they saw as insufficient gratitude
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump's Mexico and Canada tariffs begin, roiling markets
Speed Read Stocks plunged after Trump affirmed that the tariffs would take effect, sparking a likely trade war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Sleep like you are in a gallery at these art-filled hotels
The Week Recommends Prepare to be inspired
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The best body horror movies of the last half-century
The Week Recommends If 'The Substance' piqued your interest, these other films will likely be your speed
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
6 excellent sleeping bags for campers seeking comfort
The Week Recommends Have sweet dreams in these snug bags
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
6 thought-provoking exhibitions around the US
The Week Recommends Libraries are for more than just checking out books
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Costalegre: a tranquil coastal destination on the Mexican Pacific
The Week Recommends A quieter, less developed take on the luxurious beach life
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Tasty condiments to spice up your life
The Week Recommends From crispy chilli oil to spaghetti dust, these sauces and seasonings are packed with flavour
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Clink glasses and gawk at gorgeous views at these 7 rooftop bars
The Week Recommends Elevate your typical night out
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How to travel in the wake of a natural disaster
The Week Recommends Stay safe while being respectful
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published