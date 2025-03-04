Skip southern Utah for the rugged majesty of Grand Junction, Colorado

Explore mountains and mesas, without the crowds

Clouds hover above a tree and red rocks at Colorado National Monument
Colorado National Monument is home to bighorn sheep, eagles and twisted trees
(Image credit: Ronda Kimbrow Photography / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

When the crowds descend upon Arches National Park in southern Utah, you can be about 100 miles away enjoying the world's second largest concentration of natural arches at Rattlesnake Canyon in Colorado. This scenic stretch is one of the many under-the-radar areas to visit near Grand Junction, where natural wonders vastly outnumber people.

Witness Nature's Trifecta

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸