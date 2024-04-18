6 scenic white water rafting destinations to get your heart racing

Not much can rival the thrill of white water rafting. Every run is an adventure, with the spray hitting your face as you whoosh down the river, the scenery streaking by. All rafters have to start somewhere, and beginners can hit the Class I rapids, which are gentler and have minimal obstacles, while seasoned pros tackle the most challenging Class V rapids. These six rivers are perfect for any rafting escapade.

Rogue River in Oregon

Rafting down the Rogue Wild and Scenic River is a fantastic way to spend a day in southern Oregon (Image credit: christiannafzger / Getty Images)

Let the Rogue Wild and Scenic River sweep you through some of southern Oregon's most beautiful landscapes. The trek passes by high cliffs, mountain creeks, wildflowers and Rainie Falls and includes an adrenaline-filled experience at Blossom Bar. This is the only Class IV rapid on this stretch of the Rogue River and gets its name from the flowers that bloom in the area every spring.

Snake River in Wyoming

White water rafters face the Lunch Counter rapids on the Snake River (Image credit: mauinow1 / Getty Images)

Rafting down the Snake River allows you to see parts of Wyoming only visible from the water, with the added excitement of Class II and III rapids. Start your trip near Jackson to go through the Snake River Canyon and hit the famous Big Kahuna and Lunch Counter rapids. If time allows, plan a separate floating trip in Grand Teton National Park. Parts of the Snake River meander through the park, offering stunning scenes of the Tetons and wildlife.

Kennebec River in Maine

White water rafting is better with friends (Image credit: Kyle Sparks / Getty Images)

This is what people mean when they say "the great outdoors." The Kennebec River winds through pristine wilderness, and it is not unusual to see a bald eagle soaring above the water. Begin your journey below the Harris Station hydroelectric dam, and prepare for mile after exhilarating mile in Class II-IV rapids. Those up for the challenge can plan their excursion around huge water releases from the dam.

Middle Fork Salmon River in Idaho

The Middle Fork of the Salmon River offers some of the best white water rafting in Idaho (Image credit: christiannafzger / Getty Images)

The Middle Fork of the Salmon River offers a classic white water rafting experience. The river stretches 97 miles, cutting through Idaho's backcountry and providing phenomenal views of untouched wilderness. Consider a multi-day rafting trip so you can stop and camp on the beaches, enjoy the natural hot springs and spend time wildlife watching.

Gauley River in West Virginia

For white water rafting in West Virginia, nothing beats the Gauley River (Image credit: mountainberryphoto / Getty Images)

Choose your own adventure on the Gauley River. There are two sections: the Lower Gauley with Class II to IV rapids (great for rafters with some experience under their belt) and the Upper Gauley with five Class V rapids (leave this for the experts). No two runs are the same, but you can always expect to have a raucous time tumbling and crashing through the waves. Rafting season at Gauley River National Recreation Area begins Labor Day weekend and continues for the subsequent six weekends.

Gunnison River in Colorado

The Gunnison River flows through beautiful Colorado scenery (Image credit: Brad McGinley Photography / Getty Images)

For a not-so-wild ride, consider rafting the Gunnison River from Almont down to Gunnison. The rapids are Class I and II and offer a classic experience through lovely mountain scenery. If you also enjoy kayaking, check out the Gunnison Whitewater Park. Rocks and boulders have been placed strategically in the water to create rapids where visitors can fine tune their maneuvering skills.