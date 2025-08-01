5 cultural and scenic trails to wander on four wheels
Leave the hiking shoes at home, and get those car shoes ready
Grab your keys and hit these trails and routes made for driving, not hiking. Enjoy a leisurely jaunt and cover as much ground as you want at your own pace.
Soak up the stars on the Astro Trail in Tucson
With its dark skies and renowned observatories, Tucson is the perfect spot for stargazing and learning more about celestial bodies. The city's new Astro Trail helps visitors "nimbly navigate" between astronomy attractions like the Kitt Peak National Observatory, Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium and Oracle State Park, said Condé Nast Traveler. Download the digital guide to map your route and leave plenty of time for stops like the Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter, which offers an "intimate stargazing experience" and opportunities to look at the rings of Saturn through one of the country's largest public telescopes.
Relearn history along the US Civil Rights Trail
By following the United States Civil Rights Trail, you can see exactly where the sit-ins occurred, marches took place and leaders were born. The "expansive" trail includes churches, schools, museums, courthouses and other landmarks in 15 states, each spot having played a "pivotal" role in "one of the most transformative times in America's story," The Points Guy said. Because the trail is so vast, pick one state to explore at a time, or focus on the high-profile stops like the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sync with nature on the Garden Route in South Africa
This scenic route east of Cape Town "winds its way along spectacular stretches of coast," said The Times, with stops in the "shadows of the jagged Outeniqua and Tsitskiamma" mountain ranges. Highlights include spending time in the former fishing village of Hermanus and taking a "cool swim on Grotto Beach" and wine tasting in the "storybook valley" of Hemel-en-Aarde, home to several of South Africa's "most acclaimed" vineyards. The best time to hit the road is during September and October, when wildflowers are in bloom and southern right whales glide by in the sea.
Be part of the story on the German Fairy Tale Route
This magical route starts in Hanau, birthplace of the Brothers Grimm, and ends in Bremen, where "folklore comes alive" through the "cobbled lanes, pixelated forests and theatrical cathedral squares," said The Telegraph. The 372-mile trail connects dozens of enchanting spots that inspired such fairy tales as "Sleeping Beauty" and "Little Red Riding Hood," like Castle Sababurg, along with monuments, museums, fountains and parks. All of the towns feel straight out of a storybook, with Bremen a particularly "satisfying mix of whimsy, wonder and historical gravitas."
Experience the essence of the Silk Road in Central Asia
The Silk Road was a network of trade routes connecting Asia and Europe from the second century BC to 1450, and you can still find "relics of the era" in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, National Geographic said. Cities like Almaty and Tashkent were once "major hubs" for trade and "centers of cultural exchange," and you can still see glimpses into the past at their madrasas, mosques and plazas. Expect to see buildings with "intricate tile work, multiple minarets and domes," fortresses and "ornate" mausoleum complexes.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
Could Iran's water crisis be the regime's tipping point?
Today's Big Question Drought is a problem. So is government mismanagement.
-
Trump revives K-12 Presidential Fitness Test
Speed Read The Obama administration phased the test out in 2012, replacing it with a program focused on overall health rather than standardized benchmarks
-
El Salvador scraps term limits, boosting Nayib Bukele
Speed Read New constitutional changes will allow presidents to seek reelection an indefinite number of times
-
Time to land completely refreshed. Because it's one-and done with these pre-assembled toiletry kits.
The Week Recommends All the essentials in one place
-
Not every hike has to wipe you out. These 7 treks are easy-breezy.
The Week Recommends These trails won't leave you breathless
-
Real-life couples creating real-deal sparks in the best movies to star IRL partners
The Week Recommends The chemistry between off-screen items can work wonders
-
5 (free!) apps to keep that travel budgeting as smooth as your vacations
The Week Recommends Track expenses while on the go
-
5 best movie sequels of all time
The Week Recommends The second time is only sometimes as good as the first
-
Food trails are the best trails. Eat your way across the US with these 7 regional food journeys.
The Week Recommends Take a bite out of the United States
-
Keep the fun going with these 7 subscription gift boxes
The Week Recommends Bring the party to their mailbox
-
Salt Lake City is coolest in summer not winter
The Week Recommends Hang out in the Maven District and bike your way around town