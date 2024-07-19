Get your kitsch on Route 66

These funky stops along America's Mother Road are worth a pop-over and a photo op

A group of tourists pose in front of the space-age Roy's sign in Amboy, California
With its Googie sign, Roy's in Amboy, California, is perfect for a quick photo shoot
(Image credit: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published
inthe week recommends

Route 66 is an American icon. Established in 1926 and a pop culture fixture ever since, the Mother Road transformed the way people traveled from the West Coast to the Midwest (and vice versa), with diners, gas stations, motels, souvenir shops and tourist traps popping up along the 2,448 mile highway. 

These establishments flourished as motorists traversed the road, and to lure visitors, developers started building themed attractions, the flashier the better. The rise of the interstate highway system changed the way people used Route 66, leading to it being decommissioned in the 1980s, but many of these kitschy landmarks still stand — and remain worth pulling over for.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Travel Destinations Travel Guides United States California Missouri Oklahoma Illinois Texas
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia is night editor for TheWeek.com. Her writing and reporting has appeared in Entertainment Weekly and EW.com, The New York Times, The Book of Jezebel, and other publications. A Southern California native, Catherine is a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸