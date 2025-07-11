6 helpful (and way cute!) phone accessories
Answer the call — the call of style
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
The world is complicated; using your smartphone shouldn't be. These six products make your devices easier to operate and closer at hand, while being stylish to boot.
AZXYI sticky phone grip
Covered in 24 suction cups, this phone grip easily adheres to smooth surfaces like mirrors, steel and tile, and stays there. Pop it onto the refrigerator while cooking to follow along with a recipe, place it on the bathroom mirror to try a new YouTube makeup tutorial or stick it on a window to record your own videos. Choose from more than a dozen colors, including pretty pastels and fluorescent options. Each pack comes with two grip sets. ($4+, £3+, Amazon)
Burga magnetic power bank
Burga's "eccentric" designs are a stylish statement, said The Telegraph. Stripes and cherries are more classic options, while the daring might go with a Zodiac theme or collage of cupids and hearts. These power banks are compact, sturdy and MagSafe, with three different capacities to choose from: 5,000 mAh, 10,000 mAh and 15,000mAh. Once you select a design, decide if you want to spring for a set — Burga offers matching phone cases and ring holders. ($100+, £74,25, Burga)
Case-Mate Soap Bubble magnetic wallet
This "super durable" wallet is not going anywhere, said Wired. Strong magnets keep it connected to your phone, even when accidentally dropped or tossed around. The roomy wallet holds up to five credit cards, an ID and cash, its pretty iridescent sheen popping against any phone case. ($30, £22.37, Amazon)
PopSockets crossbody strap
Attaching your phone to PopSockets' crossbody strap lets you keep your hands free and device secure. This comfortable strap is compatible with most cases and is great for occasions when you need easy access to your phone, like when running errands or attending a music festival. More than a dozen color options are available, including black, pastel lilac and bright pink. ($35+, £26+, PopSockets)
Tarina Tarantino Club Tropicana bracelet phone charm
Tarina Tarantino's whimsical Club Tropicana bracelet doubles as the perfect summer phone accessory. Made of colorful glass, lucite, wood and metal beads, it makes a fresh statement on your wrist while also providing easy phone access. A clear plastic tether provides easy connection to your device. ($68, £50.62, Tarina Tarantino)
Velvet Caviar crystal lens protector
Safeguard your phone's lens from scratches while adding razzle dazzle. Velvet Caviar's crystal lens protector is made of high-quality tempered glass that does not fog up or interfere with photo quality. Install is simple — pop the protectors over each lens and start snapping. ($15, £11.15, Velvet Caviar)
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
