6 products that will free up your hands for easy-breezy travel
These practical products will definitely come in handy
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
At the airport, you need to use your hands a lot. At the initial security screening alone you have to dig through your bag to find your ID and tap your phone to pull up boarding passes, all while gripping your carry-on bag. A less stressful — and more mobile — experience is within reach with these six products that free up your hands and maybe even some of your time.
Airwheel SE3S rideable suitcase
You can use this suitcase the traditional way, by using the handle to wheel or carry it around. If you want to free your hands and feet, hop on and let the built-in electric motor get you where you need to go. The suitcase, made of "super resilient and waterproof" thermoplastic, works in a "sitting or standing position," Travel and Leisure said, and is able to reach speeds of up to 8 miles per hour. It is on the heavier side, weighing 21 pounds when empty, but has "decent interior capacity," with room for clothes, accessories and a laptop. ($879, £691.50, Amazon)
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Attaché purse hook
Keep your handbag a safe distance from the dirt and germs found in airports and train stations without having to physically hold it. The Attaché "looks like an ornamental bracelet" but opens into a hook travelers can use to "hang their purse on the edge of a bar or table," the Scottsdale Progress said. It also works on carts and in bathroom stalls and supports up to 35 pounds. Choose between two styles and three colors: silver, gold and antique gold. ($46, £36.21, Amazon)
Ecodunia Umoja sling bag
This sustainably made, adjustable crossbody bag is as durable as it is versatile. Wear it across your body or shoulder, leaving everything you need close at hand. Ecodunia products are handcrafted in Kenya using ethically sourced material, and the Umoja comes in both canvas and vegan leather and in several bold colors. Every bag is lined with a traditional African fabric, giving each its own special look. ($79, £62.50, Ecodunia)
Perilogics universal in-flight airplane phone holder mount
Stay entertained from take off to landing with the help of this rotating phone mount. It "clamps snugly to your tray table," SFGate said, fits most smartphone sizes and is adjustable, so you can get the best viewing angle. While on the plane, use it to watch a movie or television show, and at your destination "attach the mount to the edge of any table for FaceTime sessions." ($9.78, £7.70, Amazon)
Riemot luggage cup holder
Stop juggling your passport, phone, coffee cup and boarding pass while navigating the airport. Slip this drink caddy over your carry-on handle and have a "temporary, dedicated space to store an airport drink (or two) and your phone," Travel and Leisure said. There are two pockets that fit bottles and to-go cups, plus a back-pocket sleeve for smaller items. ($16, £12.50, Amazon)
Vigorport luggage straps
This luggage strap makes traveling with multiple bags a piece of cake. The "double-looped T-shaped design" allows users to "seamlessly connect two suitcases to one another," Good Housekeeping said, and an additional strap in the set can "secure a smaller third item, like a personal bag." Made out of nylon with a metal buckle, the strap can hold up to 400 pounds. ($22, £17.50, Amazon)
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
'The scene runs as intended the vast majority of the time'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why are (some) Democrats backing DOGE?
Today's Big Question Elon Musk's cost-cutting task force gets bipartisan flavor
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Walking pneumonia cases are picking up pace
The explainer Another respiratory illness to be wary of
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Start your year off right at a serene hotel in the calming desert
The Week Recommends Make a resolution to spend more time in relaxation mode
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
All the comedians to see on tour this winter
The week recommends The warmth of laughter will get you through the cold months
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
St. Kitts offers tropical beaches and plenty of history
The Week Recommends This Caribbean island has layers, with opportunities for relaxing and learning
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How to celebrate New Year's Eve globally without leaving home
The Week Recommends Stock up on grapes and (safely) set a scarecrow on fire
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
7 drinks for every winter need possible
The Week Recommends Including a variety of base spirits and a range of temperatures
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Explore new worlds this winter at these enlightening museum exhibitions
The Week Recommends Discover the estrados of Spain and the connection between art and chess in various African countries
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
10 concert tours to see this winter
The Week Recommends Keep warm traveling the United States — and the world — to see these concerts
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The Nutcracker: English National Ballet's reboot restores 'festive sparkle'
The Week Recommends Long-overdue revamp of Tchaikovsky's ballet is 'fun, cohesive and astoundingly pretty'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published