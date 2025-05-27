Beauty is a bed away at these 7 fashionable hotels
Make these hotels in Macau, Italy and Washington, D.C., your personal runway
If "Vogue" is your Bible and New York Fashion Week your Super Bowl, consider a stay at one of these chic, fashion-forward hotels. Surround yourself in stylish decor hand-selected by designers like Karl Lagerfeld, or try your hand at being creative yourself by making a Swiss watch or custom perfume.
Immerse yourself in the world of Ferragamo at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
This is your chance to walk in the famous footsteps of Italian shoe designer Salvatore Ferragamo. Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, a 900-year-old estate once owned by the Ferragamo family, is a boutique property in the Tuscan countryside with "intoxicatingly comfortable" suites and villas, the Michelin Guide said. The property's Made in Tuscany experience starts with wine and cheese in the lounge before heading into Florence to visit the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum and view its special "Salvatore Ferragamo 1898-1960" exhibition. To cap the day, spend some time — and $$$ — in Ferragamo's flagship store during a VIP shopping trip.
Have a Dior experience at D Maris Bay
The beauty of D Maris Bay on the Datca Peninsula is enhanced by its collaboration with Dior. Situated between forestland and the "extraordinary blues of the Aegean Sea," this is "one of the best resorts not just in Turkey but in all the Mediterranean," Condé Nast Traveler said. There are pops of Dior across the property, with the fashion house's signature sun fabric covering umbrellas, loungers and floats at the main pool and a Dioriviera boutique enticing shoppers.
Enjoy a model moment at Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria
When the time came to shoot Moda Operandi's campaign for its capsule collection Club Moda Riviera, only one location would do: Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria. This is the "crown jewel" of Sorrento's hotels, right on the water in an "excellent location off Piazza Tasso," said Forbes. To celebrate the collaboration, book the One-of-a-Kind Stay in Sorrento package, which includes two nights in a gorgeous suite with private terrace, exclusive amenities from Moda Operandi and Moda Domus, and a private style consultation with a local leather artisan.
Enter the mind of a legendary designer at The Karl Lagerfeld
The late Karl Lagerfeld designed the red, black and gold interiors of his Macau hotel "from top to bottom," and you can feel his "presence everywhere," the Michelin Guide said. Expect a "glamorous experience" with a "deference to classic Chinese interior design" filtered through the "Lagerfeld sensibility." There are also plenty of places to relax, including the "lavish" pool and health club and Book Lounge with 4,000 books, each title chosen by Lagerfeld.
Create a custom scent at Kimpton George
Your new signature fragrance is a hotel stay away. At the boutique Kimpton George in Washington, D.C., guests can take a weekly class led by Bontu Itana, owner and founder of local fragrance shop B Parfums. She discusses the science of fragrance and shares tips on crafting the perfect blend before turning guests loose to create their own 1-ounce scent. Creativity abounds at the Kimpton George, a space filled with "bright colors and contemporary art" that has "modernity down pat," U.S. News said.
Assemble a Swiss watch at La Réserve Genève
Handcrafted Swiss watches are known the world over for their precision, durability and high-quality materials. Under the careful eye of a master watchmaker, La Réserve Genève guests have the opportunity to make their own timepiece, using tweezers and screwdrivers to create a souvenir they will keep forever. It is an elegant way to spend time at this sophisticated property, which boasts "topiary-trimmed gardens" and vintage motorboats guests can use on the lake, Condé Nast Traveler said.
Learn about Italian craftsmanship at Hotel Poseidon
Hotel Poseidon's hand-painted tiles and signature red-and-white color scheme inspire guests and local artisans alike. This "retro" slice of paradise has been owned by the Aonzo family since the 1950s, and the "lovely" team goes to "huge pains" to ensure guests get the "most out their beloved Positano and the whole Amalfi Coast experience," The Telegraph said. That includes arranging a special encounter with Aonzo family friend Crescenzo Parlato, the designer behind Creo Positano sunglasses. He created a 12-pair wooden sunglasses collection based on the Hotel Poseidon's style, and guests are invited to go to his atelier and learn about his process and watch as he makes a pair.
