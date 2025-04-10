6 hotels with amenities that blow the usual gifts out of the water

Ditch those notions of complimentary water bottles and tiny toiletry bags. These six hotels have stepped up the amenities game, giving guests unforgettable experiences and insisting they keep room in their suitcases for some very nice niceties.

Cultural gifts at Amanera in the Dominican Republic

A handcarved whale tail and pieces of amber are recent gifts given to guests (Image credit: Clarry Robert Charles)

Every evening, guests at the oceanside Amanera find a surprise waiting for them in their casita: a gift connected to Dominican culture with an attached note describing the item's significance. This "focus on the details" is what makes this gorgeous resort "a cut above," Elle Canada said, with recent presents being rare larimar stones that can only be found in the Dominican Republic, a collection of Dominican chocolates and a set of handmade maracas, an "essential part of local Bachata music." This educational amenity supports local artisans while also giving guests something special to take home.

Pick your pillow at The Benjamin Royal Sonesta New York

Kids have their own special sleep amenities at The Benjamin Royal Sonesta (Image credit: Benjamin Royal Sonesta Hotel)

Ensuring guests get a good night's rest is a priority for the Benjamin Royal Sonesta, where "sleep is taken seriously," Good Housekeeping UK said. The hotel worked with Dr. Rebecca Robbins to create the Rest and Renew program, which includes Loftie alarm clocks and nightlights, Nodpod weighted blankets, meditation cushions and white noise machines in the rooms.

A highlight is the pillow menu, with guests able to choose from 10 options depending on their needs — the self-molding Swedish Memory is great for back sleepers, while Snore-No-More elevates the chin from the chest, allowing the airway to remain open.

Door-to-door breakfast delivery at Hyatt Regency Grand Puerto Rico

When breakfast is over, hit the pool or beach (Image credit: Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico)

Three mornings a week, guests at the Hyatt Regency Grand Puerto Rico get the best wake up call. A cart goes from room to room, dropping off a traditional Puerto Rican breakfast of pan sobao (a fluffy bread) and rich coffee brewed from locally grown beans. After your meal, keep the good times going by visiting the "near-perfect beach" outside the hotel or wander the property's "72 lush acres," The Points Guy said.

Popcorn on demand at The Lanesborough in London

Butlers will bring popcorn to your room any time of day (Image credit: Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images)

The stately Lanesborough is the only hotel in London that offers every guest complimentary, round-the-clock butler service. Helpful offerings include unpacking luggage, arranging reservations and taking any dogs in your party on walks through Hyde Park, and there are fun perks too, like requesting popcorn. Your butler will bring "sweet and savory" selections "straight to your room on a silver tray," Travel and Leisure said. Ask for a movie, and you can enjoy a night at the cinema without going out.

A roaring fire at The Newbury Boston

Build your perfect fire with a variety of woods (Image credit: Nikolas Koenig)

The boutique Newbury Boston sits on one of the city's "most picturesque corners," Condé Nast Traveler said, and its "ultra-stylish" rooms also have great views inside, in front of the fire. With the Fireplace Suit Experience, a dedicated butler comes to the room and gives guests a choice of wood varietals, based on the type of fire they want (birch burns hot and fast, while lightly scented oak takes its time), then gets the fire started. Increase the cozy factor by heading to the guest-only library, where you can peruse the book selection curated by the Boston Public Library and enjoy snacks and beverages.

Make music at The Pendry San Diego

Strum a guitar from the comfort of your room at The Pendry San Diego (Image credit: Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images)

Guests never utter the words "I'm bored" when staying at The Pendry San Diego. The hotel's amenities include being able to rent a Sector 9 skateboard, have a Taylor guitar delivered to your room for a jam session, borrow an UPPAbaby stroller for a walk around the Gaslamp Quarter and take a Cadillac "out for a spin," courtesy of the Pendry's "nifty Ride & Drive Program," Travel and Leisure said. Anyone taking a vacation from driving can ask for a chauffeured ride instead.