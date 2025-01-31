Hands-on experiences that let travelers connect with the culture

Actively immersing yourself in a foreign culture and becoming a participant instead of an observer is a powerful way to travel. But if gaining access to new customs and traditions in an unfamiliar setting feels daunting, use hotels as a helping hand. These four properties offer authentic experiences sure to spark curiosity and leave a lasting impression.

Create your own jewelry with Alex Monroe and Shangri-La The Shard, London

At Shangri-La The Shard, London guests can explore Alex Monroe's boutique after making their necklaces (Image credit: Catherine Garcia / The Week)

London and fashion go hand in hand. This is, after all, where Vivienne Westwood pioneered punk, Mary Quant led the miniskirt revolution and Alexander McQueen embraced hourglass silhouettes and impeccable tailoring.

Shangri-La The Shard, London knows something about style. Occupying levels 34 through 52 of Western Europe's tallest building, this hotel makes a "jaw-dropping impression," Condé Nast Traveler said. Its rooms have exceptional views and are decked out in "opulent" silks and marble. Through the Shangri-La's Local Experiences program, guests can tap into their own creativity through a workshop with Alex Monroe, whose boutique is a few blocks away. Known for his nature-inspired designs, Monroe's "British heritage jewelry" is "quintessentially chic," said Who What Wear. Visitors will learn how pieces go from sketches to reality, and led by the experts, they will also transform recycled sterling silver into nugget pendants.

Learn traditional Maasai beading at Mara Bushtops in Kenya

The Maasai art of beading is passed down from mothers to daughters (Image credit: Wendy Stone / Getty Images)

Intricate beadwork is a fundamental part of Maasai culture in Kenya, with one generation of women teaching the next how to turn vibrant strings of beads into jewelry. The finished product "carries great significance," WE said, representing "beauty, tradition, strength and sometimes even social status." In recent years, this "cherished pastime" has also turned into an important source of income.

As part of its Bushcraft Challenge, Mara Bushtops on the Maasai Mara brings in local beading experts who share the history of their craft with guests and teach them to create their own pieces. Other Challenge activities include archery, spear throwing and learning how to bake mahamri, a fluffy Swahili donut. A bonus: Guests can "marvel" at the zebras, giraffes, elephants and "wealth of other fascinating fauna" that go by the camp, Forbes said.

Practice Chinese calligraphy at Amanfayun in Hangzhou

Calligraphy is one of the traditional arts that guests at Amanfayun can learn about (Image credit: yenwen / Getty Images)

The art of calligraphy goes back thousands of years in China. It is still respected today, with modern adherents painstakingly moving their ink-dipped brushes across rice paper like their predecessors.

Guests at Amanfayun in Hangzhou learn about Chinese calligraphy and other traditional arts in Fayun Place, the resort's cultural center. Amanfayun is a "conversion of an entire village whose inhabitants once harvested tea," Condé Nast Traveler said, and remains steeped in history, with some rooms offering the "breathtaking sight of 13th-century bodhisattvas and Buddhas carved into the nearby cliff." Along with calligraphy courses, Fayun Place hosts concerts from local musicians and workshops on ancient skills like rubbing relics and learning how to play the chiba, a type of flute.

Waltz the night away with Almanac Palais Vienna

A private dance lesson is one of the perks of Almanac Palais Vienna's Night at the Ball experience (Image credit: Tony Gigov Photography / Almanac Palais Vienna)

Ball season in Vienna is as "glamorous as you'd imagine," Marie Claire Australia said, a dazzling spectacle of "live orchestras, waltzing and, of course, tiaras." This tradition dates back to the 18th century, with 450 balls taking place November through February.

At Almanac Palais Vienna, guests have access to these festivities through the Night at the Ball experience. The palatial hotel is "positively beautiful," Travel and Leisure said, and the package includes private classical dance lessons. In preparation for the renowned Opera Ball, visitors will select an ensemble to wear from Juergen Christian Hoerl atelier, get their hair and makeup done, have a photoshoot, enjoy dinner and drinks at Donnersmarkt and arrive at the ball in a horse-drawn carriage. Straight out of a fairy tale.

Catherine Garcia was a guest of Shangri-La The Shard, London