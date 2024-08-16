Pamper your pooch at these 6 dog-friendly hotels

Who has four paws and is going on vacation? Your lucky pup.

A cute cream colored dog sits on a chair inside a hotel room
The days of leaving your beloved pet at home during vacation are over
(Image credit: Oscar Wong / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

Traveling is more fun when the entire family comes along, including those with paws. More hotels than ever are welcoming pets and putting together special packages to ensure they enjoy their stay, too. With perks ranging from five-star dining to curated gift baskets, it's a very good dog's life at these six properties.

The Betsy South Beach, Miami

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Dogs United States Miami Washington Dc South Carolina Boston California New York City
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸