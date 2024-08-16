Pamper your pooch at these 6 dog-friendly hotels

Traveling is more fun when the entire family comes along, including those with paws. More hotels than ever are welcoming pets and putting together special packages to ensure they enjoy their stay, too. With perks ranging from five-star dining to curated gift baskets, it's a very good dog's life at these six properties.

The Betsy South Beach, Miami

Betsy and Rosa are the cutest CEOs (Canine Executive Officers) around (Image credit: The Betsy South Beach)

Dogs are more than welcome at The Betsy South Beach. This stylish boutique hotel rolls out the red carpet for four-legged guests, and on arrival, you will most likely be greeted by the golden retriever CEOs (Canine Executive Officers), Betsy and Rosa.

These pups have their own beer, an Austrian-style copper lager called Betsy Rosa, available to enjoy at the property's restaurants. For the ultimate indulgence, book side-by-side massages for you and your pet (only they get homemade nibbles afterward). The Betsy is known for its extensive art collection, and images snapped by Carlos Andres Cruz of Rosa, Betsy and their late pal Katie playing on the beach and in the water are permanently on display in the Underground Gallery near the lobby.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Fee: No pet fee when booking directly through hotel. $150 fee when booking through a third party.

The Darcy Hotel, Washington, D.C.

Dogs can make themselves right at home at The Darcy Hotel (Image credit: The Darcy Hotel)

Give your dog a taste of the suite life at the elegant Darcy Hotel. Pets under 75 pounds are welcome to stay here, and the Applaud the Paws package takes care of their every need.

The package includes one-bedroom suite accommodations, plus a cozy dog bed, food and water bowls, bottled water, treats and bags for their "business." The hotel's signature cocktail, the Darcy Double, is served to humans every evening in the lobby, but pups will not feel left out. The Good Dog Menu features drinks just for them, including the Watermelon Wooftail and Pawberry Splash, and treats like the banana-and-oats bone and peanut butter pumpkin spice cookie.

Fee: No additional fee for pets.

Hotel Emeline, Charleston, South Carolina

The streets of Charleston are perfect for dogs who want to explore (Image credit: Tetra Images / Getty Images)

Hotel Emeline treats all of its furry guests like VIPs (Very Important Pups). As part of its Pawsome Package, dogs are greeted with a custom-made treat baked by the hotel's pastry chef, a cozy bed and a bowl.

Emeline has great amenities for its human guests, too, with refreshment nooks featuring fresh fruit and still or sparkling water, morning coffee served in the on-site Frannie & the Fox restaurant, record players and access to a vinyl library, bikes to borrow for rides around town and a daily Captain's Hour, where you can enjoy beer and wine while exploring the hotel's collection of Charleston Renaissance art. There are also plenty of places nearby to visit with your pet, including parks and dog-friendly restaurants.

Fee: $200 per stay, per dog. Dogs must weigh under 100 pounds, with no more than two dogs per room.

Fairmont Copley Plaza, Boston

Cori Copley plays an important role as the Fairmont Copley Plaza's official canine ambassador (Image credit: Erica Denhoff / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Your pet can partake in five-star dining at the regal Fairmont Copley Plaza. Order off the in-room dining menu for dogs, and their meal will arrive on a special platter, just like yours.

Gourmet offerings include codfish and caviar, beef patties, an egg scramble and roasted chicken and vegetables. Book the Fairmont Furiend package for a themed Boston Barkery biscuit box, bed and water bowl and brush and fluff at a nearby luxury dog spa, with $10 per night donated to the Guide Dog Foundation. The hotel also has its own canine ambassador, a beautiful black lab named Cori Copley who plays and goes on walks with guests.

Fee: $50 per stay, per dog. A maximum of two pets per room, with all sizes welcome.

Ingleside Estate, Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs is prime sniffing territory for dogs (Image credit: Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images)

The Ingleside Estate promises that while you unwind, your dog can be unleashed. This gracious boutique hotel welcomes every pup with treats, plus a Casper dog bed and food and water bowls. A historic property dating to the 1920s, it is a classic example of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, with 30 one-of-a-kind rooms and suites. Palm Springs is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the U.S., and canines are welcome in most stores and restaurant patios.

Fee: $100 per stay, per dog, with 10% donated to Best Friends Animal Society. Dogs must be no bigger than 45 pounds, with a maximum of two dogs per room.

Park Terrace Hotel, New York City

Dogs and their humans enjoy beautiful city views from the Park Terrace Hotel (Image credit: Park Terrace Hotel)

While you enjoy the Park Terrace, your pup will relish its Bark Terrace package. Each canine guest receives a New York City-themed plush toy, healthy dog biscuits, food and water bowls, a curated guide to dog-friendly spots in New York City and a signed copy of the book "Charlie at the Pom Springs Hotel" by Lara Eurdolian.

For an extra special treat (and fee), guests can order a dog birthday cake from a Brooklyn bakery. Park Terrace is right by Bryant Park and the New York Public Library, giving you and your pup easy access to the sights of midtown Manhattan.

Fee: No pet fee. Dogs must weigh 35 pounds or less, one dog per room.