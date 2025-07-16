Bellagio: glitz and glamour on the Las Vegas Strip

When I'm in Las Vegas, I want the opposite of plain and simple. I'm looking for opulence, lavishness, over-the-top everything. This is a city covered in neon lights, powered by fate and fortune – embracing the excess is what it's all about.

That is why the Bellagio speaks to me. Knowing it needs to stand out from the other mega-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, this is not just a hotel, it's an experience. Where else can you watch a choreographed fountain show, walk through a 14,000-square-foot, flower-filled conservatory, tuck into a Japanese wagyu steak feast then dance the night away at The Pinky Ring, Bruno Mars' intimate cocktail lounge and live music venue?

Why stay here?

Bellagio rooms have views of the fountains, Las Vegas Strip or desert landscapes (Image credit: MGM Resorts)

The Bellagio takes its inspiration from the Italian town of the same name beside Lake Como, and the theme is on point. Walking into the lobby, its ceiling covered in hand-blown glass flowers by artist Dale Chihuly, feels like entering a magical garden party, and the Fountains of Bellagio show takes place on a massive body of water based on Lake Como.

When it comes to the rooms – there are 3,933, including 512 suites – the designs take their cues from nature. Most of the Bellagio's rooms have been renovated within the last four years, some in soothing shades of sky blue and gold and others in earthy beiges and oranges, instantly bringing to mind a sunset in Lombardy. The spacious bathrooms have huge marble showers and illuminated mirrors outlined with mother of pearl, giving them more of a spa feel.

I enjoyed a good night's sleep in my plush bed and appreciated the crisp linens and variety of fluffy pillows. The view was another highlight; the floor-to-ceiling window offered an extraordinary glimpse of the Strip below and mountains beyond. Guests who plan on spending more time in their rooms should consider booking a Fountain View – there are shows every 15 minutes starting in the afternoon, and you can listen to the accompanying music through the television.

Eating and drinking

Enjoy dinner with a view at Prime (Image credit: MGM Resorts)

The Bellagio caters for an international audience, and this is reflected in its diverse dining options. Gems include Lago by Julian Serrano (Italian), Jasmine (Cantonese), Yellowtail (Japanese), Le Cirque (French) and the crown jewel Prime, a steakhouse from renowned partner chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The elegant dining room is lit by massive crystal chandeliers and filled with dramatic tasselled drapes, but if the weather allows, ask for a table outside. The patio is right on the water, with dazzling views of the Fountains of Bellagio – so close, it almost feels like you are part of the show.

The servers put on their own performance, expertly pacing courses, delivering dishes with panache and ensuring that no glass is ever empty. I was treated to several of the menu's greatest hits, including the thick-cut bacon with peppercorn lacquer (brought to the table in a smoke-filled silver box), fresh Cobb salad topped with hefty chunks of lobster, an impressive wagyu skirt steak, creamy gratin dauphinois and a delightfully puffy cheese soufflé with black truffle butter.

Sadelle's Café hits the spot for breakfast and brunch (Image credit: MGM Resorts)

After an indulgent evening, I kept things lighter during brunch the next day at Sadelle's Café. The bouquet-filled space is charming, with comfortable booths and views of the pool. I started with the grapefruit brûlée, a tart and sweet way to begin the meal, and followed with the Leo, an egg dish of house salmon, caramelised onions and crème fraîche. The eggs were cooked into a fluffy frittata, covered with a healthy portion of lox, each bite enhanced by the sharp crème fraîche and dill. This was a filling meal perfect for splitting – especially if you want to also share something sweet, like the sticky bun or cream cheese danish.

Things to do

Cool off in one of the Bellagio's many pools (Image credit: MGM Resorts)

Since this is Vegas, you can find something to do any time of day, whether it's 3pm or 3am. The Bellagio's casino beckons at all hours, and there are hundreds of slot machines and table games to keep any high (or low) roller happy.

For a daytime respite from the bright screens and ringing bells, head to the newly redesigned pool and cabana area. Five pools and a jetted hot tub are surrounded by topiary, flowers and bright yellow lounge chairs in a setting reminiscent of Italy's Palladian villas. Cool off under the massive fountain in the Cypress Pool or, for a real treat, in your private cabana, complete with comfortable seating, a television, snacks, water, towel service and a dedicated host.

The Bellagio Conservatory never repeats a theme (Image credit: MGM Resorts)

You can also spend an afternoon inside, walking through the Bellagio's famous Conservatory. The theme changes every season, with the hotel's talented gardeners and designers combining gorgeous flowers and greenery with lights, sounds, scents and sculptures.

There is no time limit for visitors who want to explore the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art (Image credit: MGM Resorts)

Be prepared for crowds – the Conservatory is open to everyone, and visitors staying elsewhere also flock here. You can find solace strolling through the Bellagio Fine Art Museum, a rotating exhibition space featuring prominent works from around the world.

Fountains of Bellagio shows start in the afternoon, but they feel even more dramatic at night, when the powerful fountains are illuminated. The water dances, sways and soars up to 460 feet into the air, choreographed to songs like Frank Sinatra's "Luck Be a Lady" and Andrea Bocelli's "Con Te Partirò." Each show is a delight, made even more exciting by the thunderous sound of the water shooting up, then falling back down.

The verdict

Pinky Ring brings old school Vegas charm to the Bellagio (Image credit: Sean Davidson)

Even if you don't walk away from the Bellagio with thousands in casino winnings, you'll still feel like you hit the jackpot. Everything you need for a fun, memorable getaway is here under one massive roof, with so many options for food, entertainment, shopping and gaming that you could stay here for several days and never repeat a thing. There's a reason Bellagio has been a Las Vegas icon since opening in 1998; it puts an elegant spin on the splendour the city is famous for.

Catherine Garcia was a guest of MGM Resorts