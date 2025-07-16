Bellagio: glitz and glamour on the Las Vegas Strip

When I'm in Las Vegas, I want the opposite of plain and simple. I'm looking for opulence, lavishness, over-the-top everything. This is a city covered in neon lights, powered by fate and fortune – embracing the excess is what it's all about.

That is why the Bellagio speaks to me. Knowing it needs to stand out from the other mega-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, this is not just a hotel, it's an experience. Where else can you watch a choreographed fountain show, walk through a 14,000-square-foot, flower-filled conservatory, tuck into a Japanese wagyu steak feast then dance the night away at The Pinky Ring, Bruno Mars' intimate cocktail lounge and live music venue?

