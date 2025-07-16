At these 6 gnarly spots, both surfers and onlookers can catch a wave
Be a (sort of) part of the action
A great surf spot is one that works for boarders and spectators alike. The waves are killer and so are the views from shore; once night falls everyone can come together for an evening in town. These six beach destinations ensure a swell time for all.
Gold Coast, Australia
The Gold Coast offers mile after mile of white sand beaches and glorious "shimmering green waves," said Men's Journal. December through February, the region is "blessed by warm water," and experienced surfers flock to Snapper Rocks, Rainbow Bay and Burleigh Heads. Beginners come here too, as the Gold Coast is teeming with surf schools and fun spots like Currumbin Alley to practice their skills. Plan your trip around events such as the Gold Coast Open to watch some of the world's best surfers tackle the waves.
Hanalei Bay, Kaua'i
Every winter the big waves "come out to play" in Hanalei Bay, and so do surfers, said Travel and Leisure. This is a "magnificent" area that looks like the archetypical Hawaiian postcard: a gorgeous, golden beach backed by massive "emerald mountains" soaring more than 4,000 feet high. Viewers can watch surfers — and a "stunning" sunset — from the historic Hanalei Pier, Lonely Planet said, or move away from the crowds by heading west, where "you won't have trouble finding a secluded spot."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Hiriketiya Beach, Sri Lanka
This "buzzy beach town" on Sri Lanka's south coast offers plenty of action in and out of the water, said Lonely Planet. Surfers can opt for the "super-mellow" Hiriketiya Beach break that is perfect for beginners or the more advanced "fast, left-hand reef" that provides "ripping rides over urchin-caked rocks." There are boutique hotels, coffee shops and restaurants a few steps from the beach, tucked in the palms and greenery that surround the bay.
Nazaré, Portugal
For six months a year, the tiny fishing town of Nazaré doubles as the epicenter of big waves, becoming the "definitive destination" for only the most "daring" surfers, said The Telegraph. (Nazaré is the setting of HBO's popular documentary series "100 Foot Wave.") The surfing season usually starts in October and lasts through March, when winter storms meet the Nazaré Canyon underwater valley, resulting in "gargantuan" waves. Observers head to the Fort of Sao Miguel Arcanjo or less-crowded Miradouro da Pederneira to watch the "enormous rollers" below and cap their day by relaxing on the "pillow-soft" sand of the town's beach.
Santa Cruz, California
Santa Cruz often comes up when discussing the history of surfing — this is where three Hawaiian princes took "local redwood surfboards to the barrels" and introduced surfing to the mainland United States in 1885 and Jack O'Neill invented the wetsuit here in the 1950s, said National Geographic Traveler. Today, it is the "quintessential Northern California beach town," with surfers clamoring to ride the consistent, "legendary" waves at Steamer Lane. Onlookers can spread out on Main Beach and Cowell Beach to watch seasoned boarders and newbies learning at one of the surf schools before taking a break for some fun at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Amusement Park.
Teahupo'o, Tahiti
The "ferocious" Teahupo'o wave, the heaviest in the world, "provokes a sense of fear and wonder," said Surfer. Nicknamed the End of the Road, viewers of the 2024 Summer Olympics will recognize it as the venue for surfing events. Teahupo'o is for serious riders who respect the "heaving monstrosities" that appear when the Southern Hemisphere swells "light up and stampede Tahiti," typically during April through October. The "paradisiacal" village of Teahupo'o is tiny, filled with a few lodges, homestays and food stands offering fruit and just-caught fish.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
The best film prequels of all time
The Week Recommends Balancing new information with what the audience already knows is a perilous tightrope
-
One great cookbook: 'The Cook You Want to Be'
The Week Recommends And the way you want to eat — now
-
6 helpful (and way cute) phone accessories
The Week Recommends Answer the call of style
-
The 5 best TV reboots of all time
The Week Recommends Finding an entirely new cast to play beloved characters is harder than it looks
-
Snow what? 6 charming ski towns to visit during peak summer.
The Week Recommends No powder, no problem
-
An American girl takes on London, 'Bosch' gets another spinoff and Washington Black leaps from page to screen in July TV
the week recommends This month's new television releases include 'Too Much,' 'Ballard' and 'Washington Black'
-
5 dreamy books to dive into this July
The Week Recommends A 'politically charged' collection of essays, historical fiction goes sci-fi and more
-
Rustle up some fun at these Western hotels and dude ranches
The Week Recommends Six properties that are ready to rope you in