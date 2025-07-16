At these 6 gnarly spots, both surfers and onlookers can catch a wave

A great surf spot is one that works for boarders and spectators alike. The waves are killer and so are the views from shore; once night falls everyone can come together for an evening in town. These six beach destinations ensure a swell time for all.

Gold Coast, Australia

Surfers Paradise is a highlight of the Gold Coast (Image credit: Darren Tierney / Getty Images)

The Gold Coast offers mile after mile of white sand beaches and glorious "shimmering green waves," said Men's Journal. December through February, the region is "blessed by warm water," and experienced surfers flock to Snapper Rocks, Rainbow Bay and Burleigh Heads. Beginners come here too, as the Gold Coast is teeming with surf schools and fun spots like Currumbin Alley to practice their skills. Plan your trip around events such as the Gold Coast Open to watch some of the world's best surfers tackle the waves.

Hanalei Bay, Kaua'i

Hanalei Bay's crescent-shaped beach is the perfect spot for watching waves come in (Image credit: Dougberry / Getty Images)

Every winter the big waves "come out to play" in Hanalei Bay, and so do surfers, said Travel and Leisure. This is a "magnificent" area that looks like the archetypical Hawaiian postcard: a gorgeous, golden beach backed by massive "emerald mountains" soaring more than 4,000 feet high. Viewers can watch surfers — and a "stunning" sunset — from the historic Hanalei Pier, Lonely Planet said, or move away from the crowds by heading west, where "you won't have trouble finding a secluded spot."

Hiriketiya Beach, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Hiriketiya Beach draws crowds for its waves and fun food scene (Image credit: Pyrosky / Getty Images)

This "buzzy beach town" on Sri Lanka's south coast offers plenty of action in and out of the water, said Lonely Planet. Surfers can opt for the "super-mellow" Hiriketiya Beach break that is perfect for beginners or the more advanced "fast, left-hand reef" that provides "ripping rides over urchin-caked rocks." There are boutique hotels, coffee shops and restaurants a few steps from the beach, tucked in the palms and greenery that surround the bay.

Nazaré, Portugal

Hearing the waves crash in Nazaré is part of the experience (Image credit: Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty Images)

For six months a year, the tiny fishing town of Nazaré doubles as the epicenter of big waves, becoming the "definitive destination" for only the most "daring" surfers, said The Telegraph. (Nazaré is the setting of HBO's popular documentary series "100 Foot Wave.") The surfing season usually starts in October and lasts through March, when winter storms meet the Nazaré Canyon underwater valley, resulting in "gargantuan" waves. Observers head to the Fort of Sao Miguel Arcanjo or less-crowded Miradouro da Pederneira to watch the "enormous rollers" below and cap their day by relaxing on the "pillow-soft" sand of the town's beach.

Santa Cruz, California

Santa Cruz's laid-back vibes create a mellow surf spot (Image credit: Kirstin Scholtz / World Surf League / Getty Images)

Santa Cruz often comes up when discussing the history of surfing — this is where three Hawaiian princes took "local redwood surfboards to the barrels" and introduced surfing to the mainland United States in 1885 and Jack O'Neill invented the wetsuit here in the 1950s, said National Geographic Traveler. Today, it is the "quintessential Northern California beach town," with surfers clamoring to ride the consistent, "legendary" waves at Steamer Lane. Onlookers can spread out on Main Beach and Cowell Beach to watch seasoned boarders and newbies learning at one of the surf schools before taking a break for some fun at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Amusement Park.

Teahupo'o, Tahiti

Lucky spectators get to sit on boats and watch surfers compete at Teahup'o (Image credit: Jerome Brouillet / AFP / Getty Images)

The "ferocious" Teahupo'o wave, the heaviest in the world, "provokes a sense of fear and wonder," said Surfer. Nicknamed the End of the Road, viewers of the 2024 Summer Olympics will recognize it as the venue for surfing events. Teahupo'o is for serious riders who respect the "heaving monstrosities" that appear when the Southern Hemisphere swells "light up and stampede Tahiti," typically during April through October. The "paradisiacal" village of Teahupo'o is tiny, filled with a few lodges, homestays and food stands offering fruit and just-caught fish.