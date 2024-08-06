Get physical at these 8 hotels that target 8 different sports

Live out your Olympic fantasies without having to fly to Paris. At these eight resorts, sports enthusiasts and athletes of all abilities can unleash their inner Serena Williams or Michael Phelps, taking advantage of tennis and equestrian centers, colossal swimming pools, golf courses, beach volleyball courts and mountain biking trails.

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Oregon

The Sheep Ranch Course is one of seven links at Bandon Dunes (Image credit: David Cannon / Getty Images)

Bandon Dunes has made GolfDigest's 100 Greatest list for 23 years and counting, thanks to its rugged coastal scenery and its seven courses that are incredibly fun to play. This golfer's delight gives players multiple opportunities to sharpen their skills, whether that is at the 100,000-square-foot Punchbowl Putting Course, in the practice center or out on the green with one of the resort's PGA golf professionals. Lodging here is eclectic, with forest cottages, lakeside rooms and suites with views of the links.

Beach House Hermosa Beach, California

Multiple public volleyball courts are set up in Hermosa Beach (Image credit: hermosawave / Getty Images)

Get ready to serve, set and spike in the sand. From sunup to sundown, there is always a rousing game of volleyball happening outside the Beach House Hermosa Beach. Start your own on one of the courts, or if you feel comfortable ask to join a match already underway. Book a Strand Ocean Front studio to watch the action unfold from the comfort of your patio.

Biltmore Miami-Coral Gables, Florida

Make a splash in what was once said to be the largest hotel in the world (Image credit: Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables)

Swimmers will want to dive right into this historic property's massive pool, where aquatic sensation Esther Williams once enthralled guests. Covering 23,000 square feet and holding 60,000 gallons of water, this is the largest hotel pool in the continental U.S. and is always heated to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. For a total splurge, rent a private, fully-furnished cabana with outdoor rain shower, so you can go back and forth between the water and shade as you please.

Halekulani, Hawaii

The surf's always up at Halekulani on Oahu (Image credit: Halekulani)

The best place to learn about modern surfing is where it all began: Hawaii. Right on the beach in Waikiki, the Halekulani hotel offers an Art of Surfing program with activities for guests looking to learn more about the sport and those who already know how to ride the waves. Everyone is invited to head down to the water in the morning for a daily surf demonstration that covers basic stances, with enthusiasts able to sign up for private or semi-private surfing and stand-up paddle lessons tailored to their abilities.

Keystone Lodge & Spa, Colorado

(Image credit: Daniel Milchev / Getty Images)

Keystone Bike Park offers exhilarating downhill mountain biking with lift service so riders can spend more time on the trails. The terrain is professionally maintained and it is accessible to riders of all skill levels, with more advanced bikers loving the technical rock gardens and drops. After spending the day on two wheels, retreat to your room at Keystone Lodge & Spa and enjoy views of the mountains, Keystone Lake or Snake River.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort, South Carolina

Guests at Kiawah Island Golf Resort can also play on the property's 22 tennis courts (Image credit: PeopleImages / Getty Images)

Golf may be in the name, but this resort is known for its phenomenal tennis offerings. The revamped Roy Barth Tennis Center boasts 22 tennis courts, including 10 new Har-Tru clay courts, and guests can sign up for group or private lessons with a pro. If pickleball is more your speed, consider attending one of the center's clinics or show up for open play. When your long day on the court is done, relax at The Spa at The Sanctuary or enjoy a cocktail at The Ocean Room.

Omni Bedford Springs, Pennsylvania

Kids and adults can work on their archery skills at Omni Bedford Springs (Image credit: Mihail Minea / 500px / Getty Images)

The archery program at Omni Bedford Springs is right on target. There are separate sessions for children and adults, with each group learning how to use a bow before testing their aim, and families wanting to use archery as a bonding experience can book private experiences. Take advantage of being in the Allegheny Mountains and sign up for other outdoor activities, including axe throwing, fly fishing and scavenger hunts.

Salamander Middleburg, Virginia

Equestrians will feel right at home at Salamander Middleburg (Image credit: Bill O'Leary / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The centerpiece of Salamander Middleburg is its impressive Equestrian Center, with a 14,000-square-foot stable, 22 stalls, nine paddocks, an outdoor riding arena and 25 acres set aside for new riders. An array of activities are offered to guests, from group trail rides through the Virginia countryside to family horsemanship lessons. Salamander Middleburg is also home to a sweet miniature horse named Cupcake, and kids can learn how to groom her, feed her treats and give one of her pony friends a bath. Following their experience, guests walk away with a deeper appreciation of horses and the work that goes into caring for them.