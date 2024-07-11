10 spectacular hotels for golfers that have just the right swing
These properties are stunners off the links and on
Getting from your hotel room to the links in a matter of minutes is everything a golfer on vacation could ask for, especially when the courses offer views so incredible they might distract you from the game itself. Here are 10 beautiful hotels with golf courses on property — or a few steps away — that will thrill any player.
The Bushmills Inn, Northern Ireland
The area around The Bushmills Inn is a golfer's dream. Historic clubs are abundant, from the Royal Portrush and its two majestic championship courses to the Portstewart with three emerald courses boasting views of the Atlantic Ocean, Donegal hills and River Bann. The inn offers transportation to the courses, among other amenities like a boutique cinema and traditional Irish breakfast served in the morning. The rooms and suites are charming, with features like four-poster beds and heated towel racks. After a day on the green, unwind at the legendary Bushmills Distillery for a tour and whiskey tasting.
Cabot Cape Breton, Iverness, Nova Scotia
High on the cliffs above the Gulf of St. Lawrence stands Cabot Cape Breton and its three exceptional golf courses. Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs both made Golf Digest's World's 100 Greatest Golf Courses list, thanks in part to their stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and rolling fairways. The newer Nest is a 10-hole, par 3 course designed for a quicker game. Stay in one of the comfortable rooms at the Cabot Links Lodge — each one has an ocean view — or upgrade to a plush golf villa overlooking the greens.
Coeur d'Alene Resort, Idaho
This is a golf course with a twist. At the Coeur d'Alene Resort, the 14th hole is a floating green, with a tee that changes positions every day. You get two opportunities to land the ball on the island (if you miss, it gets dropped down) and then hop on an electric-powered boat to finish the hole. The views as you play are just as memorable, with Lake Coeur d'Alene in the background and geraniums, petunias, wildflowers and junipers dotting the landscape. The resort has five different kinds of accommodations; the 2,500-square-foot Hagadone Penthouse, complete with two private terraces and a glass-bottom swimming pool, is the most impressive.
Half Moon Montego Bay, Jamaica
Golf carts are available to rent, but you are going to want to walk this one. The 18-hole championship Half Moon Golf Course stretches across the grounds of a former sugarcane estate, surrounded by native trees that almost always seem to be swaying in the breeze. Guests also have access to the nearby Cinnamon Hill and White Witch courses and can book private lessons with visiting pro instructors. All of Half Moon's rooms, suites and villas come with private balconies or patios, and there is an option to book a dining plan that lets you explore the hotel's 11 restaurants and bars.
Kawana Hotel and Golf Course, Shizuoka, Japan
You have two courses to choose from at the Kawana Hotel: Fuji and Oshima. The challenging Fuji Course is legendary, with 18 holes surrounded by deep bunkers. It is in a picturesque setting above the Pacific Ocean and in sight of Mount Fuji and must be walked with a caddie. Oshima, one of the oldest golf courses in Japan, is just as gorgeous, but golfers are allowed to use carts, do not need caddies and can play at their own speed. The hotel's spacious rooms make it easy to unwind after a day of golf, as does the Main Bar, where guests can enjoy a drink in a moody space filled with leather and wood.
The Lodge at Sea Island, Georgia
Sea Island entices golfers not only with three championship courses but also enchanting accommodations. Serious players can hone their skills with expert help at the state-of-the-art Golf Performance Center, while those looking to spend quality time with their kids will find it at the 18-hole Speedway putting course. A boutique experience awaits at The Lodge, with its 43 elegant rooms and suites that come with 24-hour butler service and nightly turndowns. The highlight of every evening occurs at sunset, when a bagpiper serenades guests from the Lodge's veranda, heralding the transition from day to night.
Marine Troon Hotel, Scotland
Put your golf skills to the test in Troon, Scotland, where the rugged Old Course at Royal Troon Golf Club awaits. A striking spot to play, with 18 holes that get more and more challenging, this is one of several courses near the Marine Troon Hotel. The property makes golfing easy, offering club storage and rentals, an expansive putting green for practicing and a concierge team ready to assist with scheduling tee times. Rooms here are warm and inviting, with colorful wallpaper, traditional artwork and velvet touches.
Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, Whitefield, New Hampshire
Make Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa your family's summer playground. Covering 1,700 acres, this immense property in the White Mountains offers a little bit of everything. The lovely nine-hole Mountain View Golf Course, originally built in 1900 and redesigned in 1938, can be played by novices and pros alike. To switch approaches, hang up your clubs and try your hand at disc golf. Afterward, visit the Mountain View Farm and its goats and llamas, play a round of tennis on one of four clay courts with views of the Presidential Mountain Range or jump in the outdoor pool. To ensure there is room for all your guests, book the Presidential Suite with a sleeper sofa and two bathrooms.
The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Beach, California
When designing the Ocean North and Ocean South Golf Courses at The Resort at Pelican Hill, architect Tom Fazio wanted every round to feel like "once in a lifetime, every time." He succeeded, as all 36 holes perfectly complement the majestic scenery, with the Pacific Ocean or lush greenery viewed from every tee. For a memorable experience, book a time early in the morning and another at sunset, to see the courses through fresh eyes and at golden hour. Accommodations at the resort include bungalows outfitted with limestone fireplaces and terraces and fully furnished villas featuring gourmet kitchens and marble bathrooms.
Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto, Mexico
Perched above the largest marine preserve in Mexico, Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto seems unreal. Dazzling views of the Sea of Cortez and Sierra de la Giganta mountain range are two perks of staying at this all-inclusive resort, with another being able to play on the 18-hole TPC Danzante Bay Golf Course. It is a remarkable spot, with valleys, dunes, foothills, cliffs and arroyos. Choose one of the resort's premium suites to get a view of the course plus amenities like a mini-bar stocked daily and access to the spa's hydrotherapy circuit.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia is night editor for TheWeek.com. Her writing and reporting has appeared in Entertainment Weekly and EW.com, The New York Times, The Book of Jezebel, and other publications. A Southern California native, Catherine is a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
