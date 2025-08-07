Alan Davies: Think Ahead – 'gifted' comedian's first stand-up show in a decade
The QI panellist 'rawly' discusses childhood abuse in this 'edgier, darker' return to the stage
Alan Davies has returned to stand-up for the first time in 10 years with a new show that "ventures into edgier, darker territory than those familiar with his affable screen persona will expect", said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph.
Having spoken for the first time, in his 2020 memoir "Just Ignore Him", about the childhood sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of his late father, the "QI" panellist is now "finally, bravely broaching the subject" at the Edinburgh Fringe, before taking the show on tour.
"A barrel-load of laughs? At points: no." But Davies delves into a "sensitive, under-discussed issue" in a way that makes you admire his ongoing ability to see "the funny side of life" while coping with his "lasting trauma".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Davies opens up on this painful subject "rawly" and with a "lightness of touch", said Brian Logan in The Guardian. At one point, he directly addresses his "laboured breathing", informing the audience that he still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder when recounting his early memories. It's a "compelling stage moment".
The show goes far beyond Davies' abuse, and the rest of the night delivers "one big-laughs set-piece after another", spanning everything from his "experience of delivering a poo sample for a cancer screening" to erectile dysfunction and fatherhood.
Davies has a "chortling ease" that you only find in the most "gifted" comics, said Dominic Maxwell in The Times. But the show feels like a "cake he hasn't quite finished baking"; the "gear change is still grinding" between the "jaded yet fond" stories of his present life and the distressing recollections of life with his father. "It's always enjoyable, sometimes brave, a great show in the making, but for now, understandably, a work in progress."
The material was certainly "darker" than expected and I'm sure the show will undergo "further fine-tuning", said Scottish Field. Still, it's an "excellent" return to stand-up and Davies delivers lots of "big belly laughs" throughout. "A must watch at the Fringe this year."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Until 10 August at the Gilded Balloon, Edinburgh, then touring from 19 September–21 November; ticketmaster.co.uk
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army: a troubling documentary
The Week Recommends BBC2's harrowing two-part series shines a light on the abuse at the heart of the Christian group
-
The Naked Gun: 'a dumb comedy of the expert kind'
The Week Recommends Liam Neeson shows off his comedy chops in this reboot of Leslie Nielsen's crime spoof
-
King of Kings: 'excellent' book examines Iran's 1979 revolution and its global impacts
The Week Recommends Scott Anderson 'easily and elegantly' paints a picture of a century of Iran's history
-
Friendship: 'bromance' comedy starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson
The Week Recommends 'Lampooning and embracing' middle-aged male loneliness, this film is 'enjoyable and funny'
-
The best shows to see at Edinburgh Fringe 2025
The Week Recommends The world's biggest arts festival is back with an incredible line-up
-
Comedians to see on tour this summer
the week recommends Beat the heat with humor
-
The Rehearsal series two: Nathan Fielder's docu-comedy is 'laugh-out-loud funny'
The Week Recommends Television's 'great illusionist' has turned his attention to commercial airline safety
-
Weer at Soho Theatre Walthamstow: a 'silly, seductive, slapstick joy'
The Week Recommends Natalie Palamides' 'tear-inducingly funny' one-woman show opens London's newest venue
-
Your Friends and Neighbours: Jon Hamm stars in 'frothily fun' black comedy
The Week Recommends Crime caper about a hedge fund manager who resorts to burgling his 'obnoxious' neighbours after losing his job
-
The best comedy tours to catch in 2025
The Week Recommends From Greg Davies to Katherine Ryan, these hilarious stand-ups are not to be missed
-
All the comedians to see on tour this spring
The Week Recommends Thaw out with Ricky Gervais, David Sedaris and Trevor Wallace