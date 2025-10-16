I Swear: a ‘warm-hearted’ comedy-drama
While ‘inescapably hilarious’, the drama also lifts the lid on John Davidson’s experiences with Tourette syndrome
“A generation ago, Tourette syndrome was the butt of bad jokes,” said Tim Robey in The Telegraph. In this warm-hearted comedy-drama based on the life of the Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson, “it’s the source of all the good ones”. The film stars Robert Aramayo as Davidson, who was born in Galashiels in 1971 and began exhibiting symptoms when he was 10. It does not stint in showing us how hard it was to go “through the most awkward adolescence imaginable in an era when the condition was barely understood”; Aramayo also brilliantly conveys “the intense frustration and fatigue engendered by Tourette’s”.
Yet “I Swear” is “inescapably hilarious” too – “such is the weird power of swearing when the swearer can’t keep a lid on it”. The film opens in 2019, when Davidson is at Buckingham Palace to receive an MBE for services to mental health. Suddenly, his nerves get the better of him: “F**k the Queen!” he shouts in front of Elizabeth II herself. We then flash back to 1983, when young John (Scott Ellis Watson) is growing up; he is a confident boy, but then the tics start.
At school, he is marked out as different and the other children are brutal, said The Observer. Meanwhile at home, his “stony mother” (Shirley Henderson) treats him as an outcast.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Kind people, however, see beyond his syndrome and offer him a loving home, and later a job. “Beyond all the tragicomic plot peaks and troughs”, “I Swear” argues that John’s main problem was never the Tourette’s itself, but the “ignorance and hostility of other people”. This “neat and tidy” message is delivered a “little didactically”, but we do, in fact, leave the cinema feeling better informed by this funny, touching, feel-good film.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Chinese threat: No. 10’s evidence leads to more questions
Talking Point Keir Starmer is under pressure after collapsed spying trial
-
Victoria Beckham Netflix documentary feels like an ‘advert’
Talking Point Carefully controlled three-part show fails to answer the interesting questions it raises
-
What to read by Nobel Prize in Literature winner László Krasznahorkai
In the Spotlight The Hungarian writer’s melodic prose is ‘quite unlike anyone else’s’
-
Victoria Beckham Netflix documentary feels like an ‘advert’
Talking Point Carefully controlled three-part show fails to answer the interesting questions it raises
-
What to read by Nobel Prize in Literature winner László Krasznahorkai
In the Spotlight The Hungarian writer’s melodic prose is ‘quite unlike anyone else’s’
-
Nathan Harris’ 6 favorite books that turn adventures into revelations
Feature The author recommends works by Kazuo Ishiguro, Ian McGuire, and more
-
Book reviews: ‘Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What We Can Do About It’ and ‘It Girl: The Life and Legacy of Jane Birkin’
Feature How big tech is betraying its users and how Jane Birkin’s allure led her to struggle with her own self-worth
-
Is The Inbetweeners reboot a good idea?
Talking Point The cult classic sitcom is set to return over a decade after its final episode – but not everyone is happy
-
The delightful, smutty world of Jilly Cooper
In the Spotlight Millions mourn the ‘Mrs Kipling of sex’
-
Lee Miller at the Tate: a ‘sexy yet devastating’ show
The Week Recommends The ‘revelatory’ exhibition tells the photographer’s story ‘through her own impeccable eye’
-
6 eye-catching rounded homes
Feature Featuring a central spiral staircase in Michigan and a Balinese-style estate with ocean views in Hawaii