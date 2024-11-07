Buckingham Palace to open front gates to public

A new, in-depth tour offers views of the 'finest' items in the royal collection

A member of the Royal Collection Trust staff tends to the Kylin clock in the yellow drawing room
A member of the Royal Collection Trust staff tends to the Kylin clock in the yellow drawing room at Buckingham Palace
(Image credit: Jonathan Brady / PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

Buckingham Palace is to allow tourists to enter through its famed front gates for the first time, following the success of the east wing's opening in the summer.

"Paying visitors" will be able to walk into the palace "the same way as guests at garden parties and royal receptions", said The Telegraph.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Tess Foley-Cox
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸