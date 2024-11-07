Buckingham Palace to open front gates to public
A new, in-depth tour offers views of the 'finest' items in the royal collection
Buckingham Palace is to allow tourists to enter through its famed front gates for the first time, following the success of the east wing's opening in the summer.
"Paying visitors" will be able to walk into the palace "the same way as guests at garden parties and royal receptions", said The Telegraph.
The palace is typically closed during the winter months, but this year tours will continue from January to May as part of King Charles' initiative to give the public greater access to the monarchy's headquarters throughout the year.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The working palace is the King's official residence in London, though he and the Queen do not currently stay overnight there. The royal residence is in the midst of a £369 million refurbishment, updating its electric cabling, plumbing and heating system over the course of the next 10 years.
This summer, the historic east wing of Buckingham Palace was opened to the public for the first time since it was built 175 years ago, drawing a record-breaking number of visitors. Continuing on the success, the Royal Collection Trust is now offering a 90-minute guided tour for £90, which will include views of the central balcony and Victoria Memorial and provide an in-depth history of the wing's rooms.
The tours will wind through the 240ft-long principal corridor, through the yellow drawing room and the centre room. "Highlights" of the centre room include a glass chandelier resembling a lotus flower and two Chinese 18th-century imperial silk wall hangings, said the Daily Mail.
The palace's east wing was built between 1847 and 1849 and features "some of the finest ceramics and furniture in the Royal collection", which were brought to the palace from George IV's "opulent, oriental-style" palace in Brighton.
The trust also announced new £1 tickets to Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse for 2025, a move to further improve the inclusivity of the royal residences. The reduced entrance fee will be available between January and April to people receiving Universal Credit.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Paddington in Peru disappoints critics
Talking Point Keenly anticipated threequel sees the beloved bear swap London for South America
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
'Dawn of a new Trump era'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Anora: Sean Baker's 'startlingly wise and tender' film is his most 'vivid creation yet'
The Week Recommends Mikey Madison is 'mesmerising' as the 'flawed, fearless' heroine of Palme d'Or-winning movie
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The Duchy Files: how bad is the scandal for King Charles?
Today's Big Question Making millions in rent from the NHS and armed forces a 'PR disaster' for royal family
By The Week UK Published
-
Kate and William: adapting to the Insta age
Talking Point Communicating directly with the public lets the royals circumvent the media machine but it comes with its own perils
By The Week UK Published
-
Princess of Wales returns to work in first meeting of 2024
Speed Reed Early Years project has been the 'cornerstone' of Catherine's charitable work
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Princess of Wales celebrates end of chemotherapy
Speed Read The former Kate Middleton shares rare glimpse into family life as she marks milestone in her cancer treatment
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Is Prince Harry planning a royal comeback?
In the Spotlight Duke of Sussex looking to repair relationship with King Charles and 'rehabilitate' his image back in UK
By The Week UK Published
-
King Charles portrait: 'mystique' or 'monstrosity'?
Talking Points While the artist hoped to portray the 'magic' of the monarchy, critics have lambasted the 'spooky' work
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Prince Harry returns to mark 10 years of Invictus – but he won't see the King
Speed Read Duke of Sussex will not see his father during London visit 'due to His Majesty's full programme'
By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK Published
-
Duchess of Gloucester: the hard-working royal you've never heard of
Under The Radar Outer royal 'never expected' to do duties but has stepped up to the plate
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published